HAMLIN — Lincoln County’s Ryleigh Shull was recently recognized as one of the top softball players nationally as she was ranked 43rd overall by Extra Innings Softball for the Class of 2024.
Shull is entering her sophomore season for the Panthers and is a talented two-way player that pitches and bats left-handed.
She did not play for Lincoln County this past season during her freshman year due to the high school season being delayed due to COVID-19 and conflicting with her travel ball season where she plays for Team NC Hinde based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Extra Innings Softball posted the following scouting report for Shull in the Top 100 rankings:
“Ryleigh is a lefty pitcher who is great at spotting pitches with ever-changing speeds to keep batters off balance. She is crafty and hovers over 60 mph with a game stopping changeup. Her work ethic and dedication to improving is what allows her to perform at a high level at a younger age according to her coaches, which includes pitching coach Lauren Haeger, the former Florida All-American and National Champion. Ryleigh has performed well against 16U and 18U teams and is drawing attention from power 5 and many other D1 programs around the country.”
Coach Haeger said that “Ryleigh’s changeup is definitely something that will set her apart from every pitcher around her. A lefty with a pitch in every direction with an off speed is what is missing in college softball these days and she has everything she needs to be that Power 5 filthy pitcher.”
While Shull was ranked as the No. 43 player overall she is the No. 22 pitcher in the Class of 2024.
She is expected to be back in the circle for the Lady Panthers and head coach Tommy Barrett during the 2022 season as she joins the likes of 2021 First Team All-State Selections Haleigh Adkins and Josie Bird, who also play for a Team NC travel team.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.