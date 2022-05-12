WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — Wednesday’s winner-take-all matchup between Lincoln County and Cabell Midland was expected to be a slugfest between two of West Virginia’s top softball offenses.
Someone forgot to tell Lincoln County pitcher Ryleigh Shull about that, however.
One day after the Knights forced a decisive game, Shull allowed just three hits in a 2-0 win to give Lincoln County the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball title.
“You’ve got to flip it fast,” Shull said of putting Tuesday’s loss behind her. “If you make a mistake, you have to pick it back up and I think last night there were a couple of mistakes and I didn’t get the job done. My mindset didn’t change. Tonight, I was just trying to hit my spots and give my team the best advantage I could.”
With the win, Lincoln County (21-4) advances to take on Ripley in a best-of-three series for the Class AAA, Region IV title, which starts with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. matchup in West Hamlin.
While Shull’s pitching was critical, it was a defensive play she made in the top of the fifth inning that proved to be the game’s biggest play.
Lincoln County led 1-0, but Cabell Midland was threatening after a leadoff triple to the wall by Addison Perdue — one of few hard-hit balls against Shull all evening.
Shull immediately negated the hit, fielding a safety squeeze attempt and decisively firing to third without hesitation to get Perdue, who had ventured off the base too far in anticipation.
Cabell Midland got the tying run to third later in the inning, but Becca Pennington snagged a liner from the Knights’ Jess Terry to end the frame.
“That’s what finished it off right there,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “When you get a leadoff triple and don’t score a run in a one-run ballgame, that’s tough. I called time and told the girls, ‘This is what is going to happen. We’ve got to execute. If she’s too far off, we want that out (at third).’ We took advantage of it and got the out.”
With momentum in their favor, Lincoln County immediately got a needed insurance run as Haleigh Adkins sent an 0-2 pitch from Terry over the left-center field wall to double the Panthers’ lead.
Cabell Midland did not have another base runner as momentum swung in the Panthers’ favor and Shull took the game over.
“You’ve got to have more than three hits for a ballgame,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “She shut us down. We beat her yesterday and she shut us down today. That’s softball. I think this was the state championship game.”
Much like Adkins’ solo home run in the fifth, Lincoln County’s other run came courtesy of an 0-2 pitch from Terry.
After an intentional walk to Lincoln County’s Josie Bird and consecutive singles by Shull and Pennington loaded the bases in the third, Maci Lunsford lifted a fly ball to left field to score Bird with the game’s first run.
The run came after Bird was walked for the sixth of seven consecutive times in the two games between the Panthers and Knights over the last two days.
Terry allowed just three hits in six innings while adding a double for Cabell Midland, whose season ended at 22-11.
CABELL MIDLAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 001 010 x — 2 3 0
Terry and Rose. Shull and Bird. Hitting: (CM) Terry 2B; Bell 2B; Perdue 3B. (LC) Adkins HR, RBI; Lunsford RBI.