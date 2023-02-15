HAMLIN — Both Mingo Central and Lincoln County struggled to score the ball on Friday night inside the Panther Pavilion, but it was the Miners who were able to do enough to come away with a 32-22 win over the shorthanded Panthers.
“Guys are giving great effort, but we have a lot of growing to do and a lot of work to do,” Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the win. “But I’m proud of the guys for still trying to learn and we’re working every day to try to get better.”
Lincoln County, who was playing without three key players in Aydin Shaffer, Dakota Wood, and Willis Graham, started the game ice cold from the floor as they couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter and Mingo Central took a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers finally got on the board after a Drew Banks jumper cut the lead to 6-2 early in the second period but the Miners responded with a 10-0 run and took a 16-2 lead after a drive by Malaki Sheppard.
The Panthers scored the final three points of the half to cut the deficit to 11 at 16-5 going into the break.
“Our defense was strong again tonight, to hold Mingo to 32 points is pretty good,” Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said. “We realize it could be a struggle offensively, but we’ve got to have kids step up with shot making ability that I know they possess. Maybe it was harder tonight because they found themselves in different situations than normally.”
The Miners came out and extended the lead as they scored the first five points of the quarter and took a 21-5 lead after a jumper by Matt Hatfield.
Lincoln County finally began to see some shots fall as they then went on an 8-3 run to close out the quarter as a bucket from Sawyer Tomblin cut the Miner lead to 23-13 going into the fourth.
Junior Austin Adkins drained a three-pointer early in the fourth to cut the Mingo lead to 23-16, but Hatfield answered for the Miners with a trey of his own to send the lead back to ten.
The Panthers began to turn some defense to offense as they attempted to claw their way back into the game.
Senior Blake Adkins drained a jumper to cut the lead to six at 28-22 with just under three minutes left, but that was the closest Lincoln County would get as they went scoreless the rest of the game.
“Glad to have Matt (Hatfield) back,” coach Elkins said. “He was a little rusty. We just didn’t play very well. We threw the ball everywhere. For a team to have five points at the half and then cut the lead to six late, that’s not very good on our part.”
Sheppard led all scorers with 11 points on the night while Jake Cline followed him with six points and Matt Hatfield and Caden Porter both chipped in five.
Tomblin led the way for Lincoln County with nine points while Austin Adkins was next on the scoresheet with five.
“They (Mingo) are pretty solid,” Plumley said. “They did a good job on Sawyer (Tomblin). The last several weeks everybody has really doubled up on him to make sure he doesn’t get much freedom out there.”
Lincoln County fell to 7-10 with the loss and were set to be back in action on Saturday in a rematch at Liberty (Raleigh). Scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
The Panthers are set to play Nitro at home on Wednesday and will close out the week with a trip to Knightstown, Indiana to play Point Pleasant in the iconic Hoosier Gym, which was made famous as being the home court for the Hickory Huskers in the movie titled Hoosiers featuring Gene Hackman.
Mingo Central improved to 8-12 with the win and were set to return home on Tuesday to play River View before ending the week with a sectional clash at No. 3 Chapmanville on Saturday.
MCHS: 6 10 7 9 — 32
LCHS: 0 5 8 9 — 22
Scoring
MC: M. Sheppard 11, J. Cline 6, C. Porter 5, M. Hatfield 5, E. Thomason 3, K. Trent 2
LC: S. Tomblin 9, A. Adkins 5, B. Adkins 4, W. Edwards 2, D. Banks 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.