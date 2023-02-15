Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Both Mingo Central and Lincoln County struggled to score the ball on Friday night inside the Panther Pavilion, but it was the Miners who were able to do enough to come away with a 32-22 win over the shorthanded Panthers.

“Guys are giving great effort, but we have a lot of growing to do and a lot of work to do,” Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the win. “But I’m proud of the guys for still trying to learn and we’re working every day to try to get better.”

