Lincoln County senior standout Nolan Shimp made it official on Wednesday, Feb. 9 as he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at West Liberty University in the fall. Nolan was surrounded by his family, teammates, and coaches during his monumental day. Shimp was a key player on both sides of the ball during his career as a Panther garnering Class AAA Second Team All-State honors his junior and senior seasons. He was recruited as a linebacker by West Liberty.
