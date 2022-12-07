SETH- The Sherman Tide girls basketball program finished last season with a record of (5-16) and coach Rick Saunders is looking ahead to improving his team’s success this year.
The Sherman girls were eliminated during the first round of class A sectionals last year.
Saunders said that his staff expects to start two freshman and a sophomore, as this year’s Tide team is very young with only one senior returning in Annika Roop.
Saunders said that Roop provides valuable leadership to his young team.
“She can definitely be a good leader for them and she’s very easy to coach, she’s probably been our best defensive player for the last two seasons,” said Saunders.
On the offensive side, Saunders expects sophomore Summer Harvey and freshman Sophia Rollo to produce.
Saunders believes that Summer’s aggression will prove a positive factor this season.
“She’s very aggressive and she’s our best ball handler right now,” he said.
“She’s pretty smart and unselfish, she’ll try to get the ball in to Sophia down on the block.”
Rollo is around six feet tall as a freshman and Saunders believes her length is a game changer.
“She’s tall and lengthy and she handles the ball well for a taller girl.” Saunders said about Rollo.
Saunders is making conditioning and high energy defensive play a focus during his preseason preparations.
“Definitely this year we’re going to have to be in shape and hopefully we can score off of our defense, because like I said, we’re very young and still learning.”
Saunders has emphasized to his players that mistakes shouldn’t be considered a disaster, and he’s trying to encourage his team to move forward past their errors.
“They can’t be afraid to make mistakes, we’re going to make a ton of mistakes, but they can’t be afraid to make them, he added. “You make a mistake and we put it in the rear view, we’ve just got to keep playing and our goal is to get better every time we hit the floor.”
Saunders said that he believes the team has a competitive schedule this season, and he sees teams that he believes his girls will contend with.
“They’re not complaining and they’re trying to do everything we ask them to do. They’re asking questions about how they can improve, and we’re just working every day to try and get better.”
The Sherman girls will open their season up with a road contest against county rival Van on Nov. 29.
Saunders said that the opening matchup excites him due to the challenge a county rivalry presents.
“Its always exciting, Sam and I are really good friends and a bunch of the kids from there at Van are friends with our kids due to a lot of them going to vocational school together,” he said.
“Its always good to play a county rival, they’re pretty excited about it,” concluded Saunders.2022-23 Sherman Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov 29, 22 Van away 7 p.m.
Nov 30, 22 Poca away 7 p.m.
Dec 03, 22 Riverside home 7 p.m.
Dec 07, 22 Independence Senior away 7 p.m.
Dec 12, 22 Liberty (Raleigh) away 7 p.m.
Dec 15, 22 Midland Trail away 7 p.m.
Dec 16, 22 Scott home 7 p.m.
Dec 20, 22 Buffalo away 7 p.m.
Jan 05, 23 Hannan Senior/Middle away 7 p.m.
Jan 09, 23 Independence Senior home 7 p.m.
Jan 10, 23 Cross Lanes Christian away 7 p.m.
Jan 13, 23 Buffalo home 7 p.m.
Jan 16, 23 Liberty (Raleigh) home 7 p.m.
Jan 18, 23 Hannan Senior/Middle home 7 p.m.
Jan 23, 23 Midland Trail home 7 p.m.
Jan 25, 23 Meadow Bridge away 7 p.m.
Jan 26, 23 Van Home 7 p.m.
Jan 27, 23 Man away 7 p.m.
Jan 30, 23 Cross Lanes Christian home 7 p.m.
Feb 08, 23 Riverside away 7 p.m.
Feb 16, 23 Scott away 7 p.m.
Feb 17, 23 Meadow Bridge home 7 p.m.