INSTITUTE — Lincoln County made their annual trip up to the Par Mar Shootout at WV State University on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and they won an exciting game over Lewis County by a final score of 50-48.
“Anytime you go to a college campus and play a classic event like that it’s always a little extra motivation for the kids,” coach Rodney Plumley said.
“I thought we played really well. The kids played together like I have been hoping and waiting for, both defensively and offensively.”
Junior guard Aydin Shaffer caught fire to lead the Panthers to the win as he drilled six three-pointers in the second half alone and finished with a team high 18 points.
Shaffer drilled two three-pointers in the third quarter to help the Panthers rally from a 22-20 halftime deficit and then continued to stroke it from three-point range in the final quarter as he drilled four more three-pointers.
Each of Shaffer’s final three trifectas gave Lincoln County a lead as the two teams were trading buckets down the stretch.
His final trey gave them the 50-48 advantage with less then a minute to play. Lewis County had a final shot from deep for the win, but it came up short and Lincoln County escaped with the victory.
“Aydin got hot that second half,” Plumley said. “The kids knew he was feeling it so they were trying to find him in the right spot and set him up for a shot. We had some guys make some real big hustle plays down the stretch.”
Senior Sawyer Tomblin joined Shaffer in double-figures with 11 points and also dished out six assists while Willis Graham followed him with seven points.
Dakota Wood and Austin Adkins each added five points to the cause while Lucas Johaim chipped in four points, five rebounds, and five assists.The Panthers started out slow to begin the game as they trailed 10-5 after the first quarter but they cut the deficit to just two at halftime as they were down 22-20.
Lincoln County shot the ball well as they went 20-41 from the floor for a 49 percent clip, including 10-20 from deep.
Score by Quarters
LEWIS CO: 10 12 11 15 — 48
LCHS: 5 15 16 14 — 50
Scoring
Lewis: T. Griffith 22, P. Kelly 10, B. Putnam 8, M. Robinson 8
Lincoln: A. Shaffer 18, S. Tomblin 11, W. Graham 7, A. Adkins 5, D. Wood 5, L. Johaim 4
