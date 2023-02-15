Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

INSTITUTE — Lincoln County made their annual trip up to the Par Mar Shootout at WV State University on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and they won an exciting game over Lewis County by a final score of 50-48.

“Anytime you go to a college campus and play a classic event like that it’s always a little extra motivation for the kids,” coach Rodney Plumley said.

