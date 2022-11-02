Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County held its annual Senior Night festivities prior to the school’s game against Riverside on Friday night. Senior Panther quarterback Blake Adkins was named the 2022 Mr. Varsity while cheerleader Lauren Lucas won Miss Varsity. The LCHS Marching Band also held its Senior Night festivities as Madi McCallister and Michael Stanley were the winners of the 2022 Miss and Mr. Band awards.

