HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School softball begins a new era this spring as the Lady Panthers head back to the Class AAA ranks.
Triple-A ball was very good to Lincoln County in the past as the Lady Panthers won 3A state championships in 2011 and 2014.
With a senior-led roster, the Lady Panthers will be in better shape than many teams this year.
Since the entire 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln County is hoping that experience will go a long way this spring.
Lincoln County last played in 2019, finishing with a 20-17 record, as the Lady Panthers defeated Chapmanville, 10-9, in a memorable come-from-behind, extra-inning Class AA sectional championship game. LCHS then lost 13-4 and 15-3 to Nitro in the regional tourney, leaving the Lady Panthers short of the state tournament.
Coach Tommy Barrett and the Lady Panthers hope to be there at the end this year and have a shot at making it to the state tourney. He might just have the team to do it.
“It will be a bit different this year being Triple-A,” Barrett said. “Last year in the year that we didn’t get to play we only lost one senior. We have five seniors on this team this year and they’ve been on the team since they have been freshmen. We also have one junior and after that we are pretty young. We have 20 kids on the roster and the talent level is there. We will be very competitive and we are excited. We’ve had some intra-squad scrimmages and we’ve hit 13 home runs. Our bats are going to be pretty strong.”
However, just like every team across the state, LCHS will not only have first-year freshmen on the team but also first-year sophomores who did not get to take the field last year.
“We are quite sophomore and freshman heavy,” Barrett said. “This COVID has caused so much dilemma in the practice schedule and the way you practice. It’s also the grind of going to school every day now. We started five days a week and it could put a toll on some of our kids.
On the mound for Lincoln County is sophomore Megan Stump.
Like all sophomores across the state, Stump did not get to play last spring during the canceled season.
“You’ll hear a lot about Megan Stump. She has a lot of upside to her and is a good pitcher,” Barrett said. “She spins the ball really well and she has a lot of good off-speed pitches.”
Sydney Maynard, a senior, will also see mound time.
“She was the winning pitcher in the sectional championship game two years ago,” Barrett said of Maynard.
Kaden Peters is also expected to pitch some for LCHS.
“She will be our number three pitcher,” Barrett said.
At catcher, Lincoln County returns senior starter Koree Roberts. Freshman Josie Byrd is the Lady Panthers’ likely backup catcher.
“She hit a home run in the (2019) sections,” Barrett said of Roberts.
At first base, senior Shelby Browning returns as the LCHS starter.
Natalie Fout, a senior, will likely man a middle infield spot for the Lady Panthers either at second base or shortstop. Freshman Haley Adkins can also play second or short.
“One will play second and one will play short,” Barrett said. “They are still battling among themselves.”
Byrd is penciled in as Lincoln County’s starter at third base. Junior Kendell Stickler could also see some time on the hot corner.
In the outfield, senior Allie Layne is the starter in center.
“We call her ‘Alley Cat.’ She’s a left-handed slapper,” Barrett said.
Maci Lunsford and Gracie Clay are Lincoln County’s interchangeable outfielders on the corners in left and right.
Kenzie Shaffer and Becca Pennington are also pressing for playing time in the outfield.
“Those four girls are battling for those two spots in the outfield right now,” Barrett said.
Lincoln County will play in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 with Huntington, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley this season and that should be a challenge, Barrett said.
“Cabell Midland has big expectations this year,” Barrett said. “They have several seniors and they expect to win the state championship. They feel that if they can beat us they can win the state championship.”
This year’s state tournament is being moved to South Charleston’s turfed Little Creek Park and is set to be played June 22-24, a month later than usual. Last year was supposed to be the first time it was to be held at the mountaintop facility.
Little Creek Park will host the state tourney until 2023. Vienna’s Jackson Memorial Park was the host of the state tourney from 2004-19 but after years of poor field conditions on the natural grass fields, the move to turf was made.
Having the state tourney on turf has received mixed reviews from softball coaches from around the state.
Since Lincoln County’s home softball field has Field Turf it would not be much of a change for the Lady Panthers if LCHS is able to make it.
“Softball is made to be played on dirt but we have a turfed outfield on our field,” Barrett said. “Turf, however, is a guaranteed way of getting your games in. But this year, the season starts much later and the state tournament is pushed back into June. Several of our kids have played on that turfed field up there and it’s hot. It can get 120 degrees on that turf.”
Barrett said this year’s Lincoln County teams is probably one of the best he’s ever had.
“This is one of the best teams that I’ve had an opportunity to coach,” he said. “We are well rounded and very athletic. As a coach, you want to be able to put the best nine that you have out there. I’ve got more than nine so I’m very very confident as long as we stay healthy. If we can stay injury-free free I feel that we can make a run at the state championship this season.”