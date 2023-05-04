Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — The first five Lincoln County batters in the bottom of the fifth inning all reached base safely and came around to score.

That was the difference Thursday night as the Panthers defeated Spring Valley 8-6 to advance to the Class AAA Region IV Section 2 championship.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you