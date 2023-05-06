HAMLIN – From a scolding Friday to a celebration Saturday.
Cabell Midland scored three runs in a bizarre second inning, survived a two-run homer in the first following an intentional walk and then capitalized on a weird double play in the third inning with the bases loaded to escape with a 3-2 win at Lincoln County in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 title game Saturday.
After the advantageous second, Knights freshman pitcher Drea Watts silenced the bats for the host Panthers the rest of the way as she allowed five hits and fanned seven. One day earlier, Lincoln County racked up an 8-0 mercy win to force the deciding game Saturday.
“We didn’t come to play and it showed,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “They went in and hit this morning, sat down, got in a circle and talked. Everyone got to speak what they wanted to say. They all spoke encouragement and it showed out there today.”
Beckett issued four free passes to Lincoln County batters, with three going to No. 3 hitter Josie Bird, who had a solo homer in Friday’s win. The fourth walk came in the fourth and set up the wild inning-ending double play.
Bird got a free pass in the first and Maci Lunsford followed with a two-run homer over the fence in left center. That would be it for the Panthers, who finished 22-6 and were top-ranked in Class AAA virtually all season.
“We had no intention to pitch to her,” said Beckett, who heard boos from the Lincoln County fans each time he called for the walk. “That’s what we planned. She’s the most dangerous player in the state, bar none. You’ve got to honor her power. She hit the homer yesterday and we just quit. It showed. I thought, 'Here we go again today. We’re done.'”
Not so fast, as Watts came through.
“I don’t think she got completely warm,” Beckett said of the first-inning blast. “After that she got stronger and stronger. She’s the best pitcher in the state.”
“It was very difficult,” Watts said. “I came out with better confidence today. She’s (Bird) a great hitter and we can't take anything away from her. It was only the first inning, and our bats can still come alive.”
That happened in the second when the Knights (19-5-1) put together four hits and took advantage of two errors to score three times. Olivia Bell, Maggie Tatum, Destiny Hale and Nicole Harris had the hits. Kayla Norris got a run home on a sacrifice bunt. The errors contributed to the other two.
Then came the wild home third. Haleigh Adkins led off with a double and Allison Ramey followed with a single. Adkins overran the bag and got tagged out before she could get back. Bird and Lunsford then got the intentional walks to load the bases.
Lincoln County's Ryleigh Shull then lofted a liner to left that Maddie Perdue couldn’t handle and the umpires signaled no catch. However, Ramey didn’t run on the play and eventually got thrown out at home for the force. Shull left the first base area and the Knights got the ball back to first to conclude the threatening inning with no runs.
“The girl on third never ran. I was dumbfounded,” Beckett said. “I’m thinking, throw the ball home. We had one as bizarre the night we beat them. What goes around comes around. Double play, no runs.”
Watts and teammate K.K. Wallis were confused at first, too.
“I had no idea what was going on,” Watts said. “We handled it. It feels great to beat them here.”
“The homer at the start is one thing,” Wallis said. “The one thing we’ve learned is shut down the momentum. I felt like we did that. It was a really good play. We were very different today. We executed everything perfectly.”
Beckett finally breathed a sigh of relief.
“It’s a shame it’s over for either one of these teams,” he said.
After the weird ending to the third inning, the umpires and coaches held a meeting at home plate before play resumed in the top of the fourth.
In Section 2, No. 3 Hurricane visits No. 2 Parkersburg South on Monday. The winner travels Tuesday to play No. 1 seed Ripley. If a second game is needed, it’s down for Wednesday. Cabell Midland gets that winner.
CABELL MIDLAND 030 000 0 – 3 8 0
LINCOLN COUNTY 200 000 0 – 2 5 4
Pitching: (CM) Watts and Rose. (LC) Shull and Bird.
Hitting: (CM) Perdue 2-4, Tatum 2-3, Norris RBI. (LC) Adkins 2-4, 2B; Lunsford HR, 2 RBI.