HAMLIN, W.Va. — Drea Watts wears sunglasses when she pitches, perhaps because her future is so bright.

The Cabell Midland freshman right-hander limited Lincoln County’s vaunted lineup to two runs on six hits Wednesday in a 3-2 victory in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school softball tournament.

