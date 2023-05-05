Lincoln County’s Josie Bird (5) and Meghan Stump (27) celebrate with one another after Bird’s home run as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday in Hamlin.
Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins (8) passes the ball off to first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Cabell Midland's Destiny Bell (3) watches the pitch at first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Team members gather in celebration around Josie Bird (5) after hitting a home run as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Lincoln County's Becca Pennington (21), right, tags out Cabell Midland's Destiny Bell (3) at first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Lincoln County’s Josie Bird (5) and Meghan Stump (27) celebrate with one another after Bird’s home run as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday in Hamlin.
Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins (8) passes the ball off to first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Cabell Midland's Destiny Bell (3) watches the pitch at first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Team members gather in celebration around Josie Bird (5) after hitting a home run as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
Lincoln County's Becca Pennington (21), right, tags out Cabell Midland's Destiny Bell (3) at first base as the Lincoln County High School softball team faces off against Cabell Midland during a sectional softball game on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Hamlin.
HAMLIN — If Lincoln County needed a theme song for its high school softball game Friday, Foreigner’s 1981 hit “Urgent” might have been it.
Facing elimination, the Panthers played with a strong sense of urgency in an 8-0 victory over Cabell Midland in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. The win forces a winner-take-all final at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln County won by mercy rule against Knights starting pitcher Drea Watts, who beat the Panthers 3-2 and struck out 14 on Wednesday.
“We made adjustments and hit the ball hard,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “These kids are ready now. It took some adjustments and we got it done.”
Meghan Stump shut out Cabell Midland, allowing five hits, fanning seven and walking none.
“Meghan pitched well,” Barrett said. “She did a phenomenal job. We didn’t have any errors and hit the ball hard.”
The hardest hit belonged to Josie Bird, whose solo homer to left-center in the first inning gave the Panthers the only run they needed. Bird, who also homered off Watts on Wednesday, hit it out on a 3-0 count with two outs.
“It was definitely a green light,” Bird said of being allowed to swing away. “That’s what Tommy says every time. It always is. That’s my pitch.”
In the second inning, Ryleigh Shull scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0. In the third, Maci Lunsford doubled home Haleigh Adkins and Chevelle Salmons before scoring on a single by Shull for a 5-0 lead.
Shull knocked in Adkins, and Becca Pennington plated Salmons and Lunsford to end it via the mercy rule, sending most in the crowd that filled the bleachers and lined the outfield fence from foul pole to foul pole home happy.
Knights coach Herman Beckett wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort and made that known during a lengthy post-game meeting.
“A whole lot more urgency,” Beckett said of what Lincoln County had that his team didn’t. “They were playing for no tomorrow and we were just here. They came to play and we didn’t. We didn’t come to play. That’s the bottom line. They wanted it more and they showed it.”
Bird said she and her teammates gave it their all.
“We knew we had to get this done,” she said. “That’s what happened.”
Beckett complimented the Panthers.
“I give them all the credit in the world,” Beckett said. “They came to play ball and we didn’t. I’ll take the blame for that.”
Cabell Midland made three errors and mustered just five hits.
CABELL MIDLAND 000 00 — 0 5 3
LINCOLN COUNTY 113 03 — 8 6 0
Stump and Bird; Watts, Vaughn (4) and Rose.
Hitting: (CM) O. Bell 2B; (LC) Bird HR, Adkins 2B, Lunsford 2B 2 RBIs, Shull 2 RBIs.