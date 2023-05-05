Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — If Lincoln County needed a theme song for its high school softball game Friday, Foreigner’s 1981 hit “Urgent” might have been it.

Facing elimination, the Panthers played with a strong sense of urgency in an 8-0 victory over Cabell Midland in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. The win forces a winner-take-all final at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you