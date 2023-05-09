Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Grant Shumaker handled the duties on the mound and Branson McCloud sparked an 11-hit attack to lead Spring Valley past Lincoln County, 10-0, Tuesday in a Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament game at Spring Valley.

The Timberwolves pushed across two runs in the fifth to end the contest.

