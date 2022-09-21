Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — A bog crowd was on hand for the 2022 Homecoming at Lincoln County High School on Friday night as visiting Oak Hill came into Lions Club Field and left with a 47-16 win.

The Red Devils (2-2) round a bruising ground game to the win as they ran for seven touchdowns on the ground with four different ball carriers finding the end zone.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

