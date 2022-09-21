HAMLIN — A bog crowd was on hand for the 2022 Homecoming at Lincoln County High School on Friday night as visiting Oak Hill came into Lions Club Field and left with a 47-16 win.
The Red Devils (2-2) round a bruising ground game to the win as they ran for seven touchdowns on the ground with four different ball carriers finding the end zone.
After a early score by Oak Hill Lincoln County made a big play on defense as junior Austin Adkins got a strip sack on the Red Devil quarterback and the fumble was recovered by Walker Adkins as the Panthers were set up in Oak Hill territory.
After runs by Isiah Koontz and Austin Adkins got the Panthers on the brink of the end zone QB Blake Adkins took care of the rest himself as he snuck across the goal line from one yard out to tie the game at six all.
On the ensuing two-point try Adkins rolled out to the right and hit sophomore tight end Lucas Johaim for the two-point conversion as Lincoln County took a 8-6 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The lead was short lived however as the Oak Hill offense would find its stride in the second quarter as they posted 27 points in the period to take a 33-8 halftime lead.
Oak Hill added two more scores in the third to reach the biggest margin of the night at 47-8.
Lincoln County added another score to start the fourth quarter of action as Blake Adkins once again found Johaim, this time for a six yard touchdown. Blake Adkins hit Austin Adkins for the two-point try as the score was cut to 47-16 with 10:58 left.
The loss for Lincoln County sees their record fall to 0-4 on the season as they are still in search of their first win. The Panthers are back in action again at home this Friday night as they host 3-1 Woodrow Wilson.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.