HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers went toe-to-to with No. 3 Logan on Monday, Jan. 3 as they stayed right with the unbeaten Lady Cats early on but head coach Kevin Gertz club used a second half surge to come away with the 57-37 win.
The Lady Panthers came out playing inspired ball to start the game inside the Panther Pavilion as coach Randy Adkins’ club hoped to pick up a key sectional win against Logan.
LCHS (3-5) held the lead after the first quarter of play as a Kylee Adkins put back gave Lincoln County the 14-13 lead going into the second quarter.
The two teams played evenly once again in the second stanza as they both went cold from the floor and posted single-digit quarters. Logan outscored Lincoln County 8-7 in the second period to send the game into halftime tied up at 21 apiece.
The two squads continued to go back and forth to start the second half as Lincoln County took a 28-26 lead after a drive by Gracie Clay with 5:25 to go in the third.
From that point on it was all Logan however as the Lady Wildcats ended the quarter on a 16-1 spurt as they took control of the game and took a 42-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Logan continued to build their lead in the final eight minutes of action as they held Lincoln County to single-digit scoring for the third consecutive quarter and came away with the 20 point road win.
Clay led Lincoln County in scoring in the loss as she dropped a season best 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.
Kenley Kveton and Kaden Peters was next on the scoresheet as they scored seven points apiece while Adkins, Avery Lucas, Maci Lunsford, and Josie Bird each scored two to round out the scoring for LCHS.
All-State guard Peyton Ilderton led the way for the unbeaten Lady Wildcats with 29 points while Abbie Myers joined her in double-figures with 10 and Emma Elkins and Nat Blankenship each scored seven.
The win for Logan improves them to 10-0 on the season while the loss for Lincoln County sees them fall to 3-5.
The Lady Panthers were set to be back in action on Saturday at Ripley, but scores and stats from that contest were not available by press deadline.
LCHS is set to play at St. Albans on Monday and will end the week by hosting Ritchie County on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Score by Quarters
LHS (10-0): 13 8 21 15 — 57
LCHS (3-5): 14 7 8 8 — 37
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.