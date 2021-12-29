MORGANTOWN — It was as all so West Virginia-ish, the way the Mountaineers rescued their football season from complete ruin by rallying through the second half to turn a 2-4 start into a 4-2 finish, which earned not only a .500 record entering bowl season but a place in a bowl game when it appeared that perk had passed them by.
It spoke to the resolve of the players, to the ability of the coaching staff to refocus the team and keep it marching through the mire of defeat and disappointment.
Being named a participant in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game may not be the same as a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, which is also held in the Phoenix metro area, nor a trip to the College Football Playoff, but it is a badge of courage and determination of which the team can be proud.
As important as that is the Dec. 28 matchup with the Big Ten’s Minnesota offers something even more important than just being there, for it comes at a time when recruiting seems to be on a strong upward swing, and facing a team that finished at 8-4 to its own 6-6 gives the Mountaineers, and the nation, a chance to evaluate just where WVU and coach Neal Brown are in their building program.
When one delves into the second-half surge put together by the Mountaineers this year and looks at the season as a whole, one realizes that all that glitters is not gold.
WVU’s season was front-loaded, too be sure, and the load was too heavy for the Mountaineers to withstand. Oddly, WVU found a way to beat two nationally ranked teams during the year but only one team with a winning record — Iowa State.
Iowa State, of course, was the most disappointing team in the Big 12, surviving at 7-5 when many felt it might challenge for the championship. Iowa State was No. 22 when WVU stunned it, and unranked by season’s end.
The other nationally ranked team to fall to WVU was Virginia Tech, then No. 15 but also unranked by the end of the year with no better than a 6-6 record and with their coach fired.
It’s true there were some tough losses during the year, none more so than losing to Oklahoma on the game’s final drive, but it’s also true that WVU was able to beat only one team that won more games than it lost, leaving the Mountaineers caught in something of football’s Nowheresville.
As proof of that, the teams they defeated combined for a 27-43 record during the year, one being LIU, which won only twice, and another being Kansas, also just twice a victor.
WVU was caught up in the middle of the Big 12, which turned out to be a conference of haves and have nots. The gap from Baylor, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma to Kansas, Kansas State and TCU was a wide one.
How wide? WVU will probably find out in its game with Minnesota, a team that went 8-4 while playing a Big Ten schedule, a solid team that is in many ways the West Virginia of that conference, overlooked as Michigan and Ohio State symbolize what the Big Ten wants to be.
It is quite similar to WVU’s place in a league where the glamor resides traditionally in Norman, Oklahoma, and undeservedly in Austin, Texas, and where the crown princes are Baylor and Oklahoma State at present.
It is difficult to imagine that it has taken so long to get the WVU and Minnesota programs together to play their first football game.
Each has a hunger to claim a place among college football’s elite, each has nibbled at it during its existence — WVU having attained a higher spot in the nation’s imagination but still not cemented within the Top 25 from year to year.
Moving into a Power Five conference carried the national prestige with it, but success has been harder to come by for WVU in the Big 12 than previously in the Big East.
To attain what they seek, WVU and Minnesota have put their programs in the hands of a pair of coaches who have climbed up the ladder, the Mountaineers’ Brown from Troy and the Gophers’ P.J. Fleck from Western Michigan.
Fleck reflects the traditional Big Ten and Midwestern football philosophies of physical teams out of the Woody Hayes era, teams that play strong defense and control the game with a punishing running attack.
Brown has taken a more modern approach on the offensive side while creating a solid defense.
This has set up a classic philosophical matchup in what could be an intriguing bowl game.
Minnesota throws the football just 20 times per game, with only the service academies throwing less, and ranks No. 115 in passing yardage. But what the Golden Gophers do is put a number of productive running backs behind a huge offensive line and run for 194 yards per game.
“They are built around playing great defense but the strength of the offense is in the offensive line,” Brown said in analyzing the opponent. “They have three NFL players in the offensive line and they ran against everyone they played. They have a big, physical tight end and even though they lost several running backs they were still productive.”
That keeps the ball in their hands and their defense on the sideline, the result being that they give up only 284.4 yards a contest.
The antithesis of this is the WVU offense, which puts the game into the hands of quarterback Jarret Doege. While Minnesota throws only 20 times a game, WVU completes more than 20 passes per game.
WVU will probably need to do more than that because the Gophers can match the WVU run game, which ranks 91st in the NCAA, with the No. 9 run defense in college football. Again, possession time plays a part, with the Gopehrs running 107 more plays than their foes this year, but they allow only 3.4 yards per carry.
Add to that two-time 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown’s decision to opt out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft and that seems to add up to a huge advantage in Minnesota’s favor.