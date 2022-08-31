BECKLEY — Lincoln County High School Lady Panthers pushed the Shady Spring Lady Tigers all the way in a chippy 80 minute soccer clash at Beckley last week. The visiting girls were on the wrong end of a few decisions and 50:50 balls, but toiled to the very end in the 3-1 loss to the hosts.
With bus drivers serving their daily school runs, the Lady Panthers took to the winding southern West Virginia roads for the Thursday night game as Interstate 64 closed for much of the day due to a major truck incident.
After conquering Bolt Mountain in a convoy of parent and mentor vehicles, the 22 girls warmed up on the pristine Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex surface, host annually to the state tournament.
The AAA Lady Panthers (1-1-0) were faced with an artificial field around 20 yards longer and wider than their home fortress in Hamlin. Nonetheless, they swiftly adapted and their nerves were well settled after around five minutes of play.
The Panthers defended solidly during the opening half hour, forcing the Lady Tigers into speculative shots from 20 yards out or more. The starting defensive back four held the line well, Mattie Beckett, Faith Greene, Abby Burton, and Hailey Neace shutting down efforts to break through.
The Tigers did force an opening around 30 minutes in, slicing through via a cross from the right and taking the lead with a ball slotted home from close range.
Panther ‘keeper Emma Harless had no chance to clear her lines, the senior having an excellent first half between the pipes otherwise.
Senior Jenna Gue was by then into her stride, the Panthers having figured out how to get the better of the Tigers’ back four at the other end. Her first shot on goal was straight at the host goalkeeper. However, Gue made no mistake in the 33rd minute, blasting past the goalie’s right hand to level up the game at 1-1.
Head Coach Dallas Plumley sensibly rotated players in and out to allow teammates time to rest, the game being played in the mid 80s under a steady evening sun.
Impressing around half forward was Shannon Pellegrini. However, she took a knock in the 35th minute and the teams went into the break tied 1-1.
Before the resumption, Coach Plumley conferred with the referee, the official insisting that Pellegrini sit out the game due to head injury protocol. This was despite a parent medical professional checking the 10th grader. This briefly unsettled the visitors, irked at the loss of one of their talisman players.
The Lady Panthers rallied and toiled for the remaining 40 minutes. Hayden Workman was her usual busy self in all zones. Kenzie Spence sought room down the left for 60 minutes of the game, helping to open up the options for the Lincoln girls.
In defense, freshmen Gracie Ross and Ella Callahan showed plenty of value for their runs, introduced by Plumley at various stages in the game. Robin Browning was busy in central defense, bringing vital relief and clearances. The experienced Bella Cadd similarly worked with resolve down the left. Neveah Wood was influential at midfield, despite taking friendly fire with a ball to the nose in the first half.
Even with their collective resolve, the Lady Panthers ran out of chances in front of their own goal in the 43rd minute. Having cleared multiple scrambles yards from the net, the visitors were breached with a goal from close range for the Lady Tigers.
The game became increasingly incident filled over the closing half hour. Indeed, the first half had seen a Lady Tiger carded for a reckless challenge. Multiple free kicks were awarded for late tackles and fouls, shoves and trips.
The Triple-Jay threat of Jodi Porter, Josie Huffman, and Julea Wade brought a major injection of pace throughout the game when introduced. In all zones and on each side, the trio invariably broke through and launched attacks up field. And when long cross field passes were needed, the Dial sisters were the providers, senior Emily and freshman Anna bringing poise and purpose.
The hosts’ third goal came in the 64th minute and wasn’t much different from the their second. This time, however, the Lady Panthers’ second half ‘keeper, Jodi Porter, took a kick to the head after the strike hit the net. No free kick was awarded and the game restarted with the Tigers leading 3-1.
The Lincoln girls battled to the 80th minute. Zara O’Donoghue on the left side of attack delivered around a half dozen decent crosses and passes in the final quarter. However, the pace of the fake surface saw the ball scuttle away from the Panthers on multiple occasions during the game.
The Lady Panthers left Beckley with the defeat but Coach Plumley commended their work ethic. The girls will return to the same facility later in the season and will look to build on last week’s experience when they face Pocahontas County.
In squad news, freshman Zailei Adkins and junior Anna Buchholz are expected to be available for regular season action imminently having secured sufficient practice sessions.