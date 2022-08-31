Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

IMG_0564.jpg

Shannon Pellegrini (15) kicks the ball before a clash that led to her forced exit from Lincoln County’s 3-1 loss to Shady Spring on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Nick Gue

BECKLEY — Lincoln County High School Lady Panthers pushed the Shady Spring Lady Tigers all the way in a chippy 80 minute soccer clash at Beckley last week. The visiting girls were on the wrong end of a few decisions and 50:50 balls, but toiled to the very end in the 3-1 loss to the hosts.

With bus drivers serving their daily school runs, the Lady Panthers took to the winding southern West Virginia roads for the Thursday night game as Interstate 64 closed for much of the day due to a major truck incident.

