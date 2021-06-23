SISSONVILLE — For the first time since 2015, the Sissonville Lady Indians have played their way back to the State Softball Tournament as they took care of business in game two of the Region 4 Final, defeating Scott by a final score of 6-1.
“It’s huge, we haven’t advanced to state in six years. We’ve got a pretty good tradition here at Sissonville with the seven state championships, and we’re just trying to bring back those glory days,” Head Coach Travis Hill said after the win. “We’re real excited. This is a great group of girls, and I couldn’t ask for anything more out of them.”
The Lady Indians (19-4) were set to play Region II champion Herbert Hoover (24-3) in the opening round of the Class AA tournament on Tuesday afternoon in game two of the first session at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Sissonville handed the Lady Huskies two of their three losses during the regular season, winning 2-1 on May 12 and 3-2 on May 18.
In game two of the region final on Tuesday, visiting Scott went to work in the top of the first inning as Hannah Price singled and Emily Scott walked to put the first two runners on base.
Jayden Elkins sacrificed them to second and third, and then cleanup batter Dailan Adkins ripped a single into left field to score Price. Scott attempted to score on the play from second base, but Sissonville left fielder Kenzie Raines fired a perfect throw to catcher Abigail Bailey to nab Scott and keep the score at 1-0.
Sissonville wasted no time getting that run back and then some, as Emma Meade doubled to start the attack and was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Kya Hampton and Aly Soblet as they took the lead at 2-1.
Later in the inning with two out, catcher Autumn Bailey delivered a huge blow as she connected on an 0-1 pitch and drove it out of the park to deep centerfield for a two-run home run as they pushed the lead to 4-1.
“The bats came alive at the start today. We were a little off at the plate yesterday and I think it was due to the long layoff between games,” Hill said. “We got a little bit off of game speed, but once we got that game in yesterday, it really got us back into a rhythm.”
Sissonville added a run in the bottom of the 3rd on an RBI double from Bailey and then winning pitcher Madison Legg made the score 6-1 in the fifth when she led off the inning with a solo home run to straightaway left field.
Legg once again kept the Scott bats quiet as she held the Lady Hawks to only one run for the second consecutive game. She gave up seven hits and struck out five batters in the win.
“She’s a machine; she’s a great kid,” Hill said of his junior pitcher. “And then Aly Soblit made three ESPN Top-10 worthy plays last night and then made two more tonight. Just an out-of-body experience, that’s what it takes.”
Soblit made three diving catches from her shortstop position on Monday night and then turned in another diving snag as well as a backhand stop in the hole that thwarted a Scott rally and saved a run late in the game.
Tatum Halley was the losing pitcher for Scott as she was tagged for six runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out four batters and walking three.
With the loss, Head Coach Eric Harper’s Lady Skyhawks team saw their season come to a close with a record of 16-8. They will return all but two players next season, as they will say goodbye to graduated seniors Emily Scott and Kirsten Arthur.