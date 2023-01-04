Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s Roshala Scott (2) moves the ball up center court as the Marshall University women’s basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Dec. 21, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team opened league play with a bang.

The Herd earned its first true road win of the year as Roshala Scott made a pull-up jumper with two seconds left in overtime to give Marshall a 63-61 victory over South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night.

