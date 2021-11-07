NITRO – It's been a long time coming.
The Scott High School football team secured its first Class AA playoff berth in seven years with Friday night's closer-than-expected, 22-18 win at Nitro.
Scott (7-3) is expected to get the 9th or 10th seed in the Class AA playoff field and would have to hit the road to play at either No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2) or No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (6-3).
Scott was essentially tied with Roane County (8-2) for the 9/10 spot in the projections, and official WVSSAC playoff pairings were expected to be released on Sunday after the coaches meeting in Parkersburg.
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said it's likely his team will draw RCB, depending on how the final numbers shake out.
“It's looking like we will get Robert C. Byrd,” he said. “It depends on how it all falls. The tiebreaker will come down to bonus points. It's looking like we will have more bonus points than Roane, so that would put us in the No. 9 spot and going to Robert C. Byrd more than likely. But there are some things that might change.”
Dolin turned it around this fall for Scott, which was just 2-7 last season and had suffered six-straight losing seasons.
Scott's last winning season was a 7-4 campaign in 2014, the last year the Skyhawks made it to the post-season. Scott had won just four games in the last three seasons prior to Dolin's arrival.
Dolan said he's proud of his team for rising to the challenge.
“If you had told me on Dec. 21 when I was given the position that we would be sitting here at 7-3 and going to the playoffs, I would have taken that all day long,” he said. “I'm extremely proud of the boys. We have 41 players on the roster, and 14 players are new either freshmen or upper classmen who decided to come out and play football. Some of them haven't played in a while. The bond that they have is amazing. They have worked hard. It's also a testament to the upper classmen who have paid their dues. They had won four games in three years. For them to win seven this year and have a chance at the playoffs is satisfying.”
Scott's only three losses this season were to undefeated and top-ranked Herbert Hoover (24-9) in the season opener, at Logan (21-12) and at Poca (26-21), another playoff team.
Hoover (10-0), Poca (7-2) and Scott are the three playoff representatives from the Cardinal Conference.
Logan (6-4) and Winfield (5-5) both narrowly missed the top 16.
To date, the 15-point margin against Hoover has been the toughest game the Skyhawks have faced all season.
No. 1 Hoover is set to open the playoffs at home against No. 16 seed Fairmont Senior. Poca is the fifth seed and hosts No. 12 Liberty-Raleigh.
“It was early in the year when we played Hoover. We gave up 14 points early on a bad snap on a punt and an interception and they were able to later punch it in,” Dolin said. “But I'm so proud of what we were able to do that game. We had a lot of players who hadn't played in years. To hold them to 24 points was a great accomplishment looking at what they've been able to do since.”
Dolin said the Skyhawks did not play well in the loss at Logan.
“The Logan game I would not say we played great,” he said. “We turned the ball over some. We were in it until they put in the drive at the end. In the Poca game, we were right there and had a chance to win that one. In both of those losses we bounced back. After we lost to Logan we beat a very good Liberty team that was ranked fifth at the time. We put up a lot of points on them and held them to negative yards. After the Poca loss we bounced back and beat Winfield in pretty much what was do-or-die for us in the playoffs. We were actually trailing at halftime but put it away in the fourth quarter.”
Scott was able to escape Nitro's upset bid on Friday night. Nitro closed out with a 2-8 record. The Wildcats beat Sissonville and also had a win via forfeit.
Trailing 18-15, the Skyhawks' Christian Cooper scored on a 2-yard TD run with just 18 seconds left for the game-winner.
Nitro had went ahead with 2:34 left in the game as Trevor Lowe connected with Kolton Painter on a 41-yard TD strike.
“As coaches, you worry about these kinds of games,” Dolin said. “Nitro had just two wins and one of those was on a forfeit but they beat Sissonville and they had Trevor Lowe back and he's a pretty good quarterback. We knew as coaches that we were going to get a different Nitro team. We tried to emphasize that to the kids. We were a little flat. It was the last game of the season and we were looking ahead to the playoffs. That's what I was afraid of. It showed that a little bit. We were able to cap it off at the end with a drive and hold them off on the defensive end. I'm proud of my players no matter what that we got the W.”
Scott had taken an 8-0 lead at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter with QB Matt Frye's 3-yard touchdown pass to Preston Cooper. Christian Cooper then ran in the 2-point conversion.
Then with 1:00 left until halftime, Nitro got on the board with a 16-yard TD pass from Lowe to Caden Hill. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving it at 8-6.
Scott's Landon Stone then scored on a 2-yard TD run with 3:15 left in the third quarter to make it 15-6.
Nitro then cut it to 15-12 with Lowe's 31-yard TD pass to Bryce Myers with 2:27 to go in the third.
Frye was 14 of 24 passing for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Cooper Martin led the Scott ground game with 19 carries for 117 yards. Stone nearly hit the century mark with 95 yards on 14 carries.
Stone also had six catches for 54 yards. Jayden Sharps had five grabs for 53 yards.
Freshman Carson Brinegar had an interception for Scott on defense.