SISSONVILLE - Scott had no trouble with Sissonville on Friday night.
The Skyhawks (2-1) shut down Indians quarterback Brody Thompson, sacking him multiple times, while clicking on all cylinders on offense to earn a 48-21 road win at Joe Sawyers Field.
“We played pretty good,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said. “We left some points on the board. We progress every week. We gotta clean some stuff up here and there. These kids believe they can win now and that’s a big thing.’’
Quarterback Matt Frye had a solid game for the Skyhawks, as the sophomore completed 10 of 13 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jayden Sharps led his team in receiving as he pulled in four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Thompson had a good game as he completed 21 of 28 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
“We prepared all week for [Thompson],’’ Dolin said. “He’s a great athlete. We knew if we could keep the quarterback contained, we felt pretty good.”
Scott’s ground game was as solid, if not more solid, than Frye’s passing game. The Skyhawks accumulated 286 rushing yards, led by senior Landon Stone, who had 99 yards off nine attempts and two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — as he pulled in two receptions for 23 yards.
Senior running back Cooper Martin added 89 yards off 18 rushes. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Carson Brinegar had a strong showing for the Skyhawks, as he rushed five times for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Things started out well offensively for Sissonville as the Indians got the ball first. They started the drive with three straight first downs before Thompson found senior wide receiver Brayden Perdue for a 31-yard TD and a 7-0 lead.
Scott put together a seven-play, 69-yard drive capped by a Stone 1-yard rush for a score. Then Scott recovered an onside kick at midfield and got back to work on offense, driving down to Sissonville’s 17, where Frye connected with Stone — this time in the air — for a 17-yard score and Scott led 14-7. Brinegar then rushed 9 for a touchdown and Scott took a 21-7 lead to halftime.
In the second half, Martin had a 1-yard run and Frye threw a 31-yard TD toss to Sharps for a 34-7 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Scott Frye threw a dime to freshman wide receiver Isaiah Bush for a 50-yard score and a 41-7 lead.
Sissonville finally found some life on offense as Thompson connected with freshman Ethan Taylor for a 52-yard touchdown. Frye responded with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 48-14 and the last touchdown came via a 16-yard Thompson pass to Perdue. Perdue pulled in six receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
“I don’t know, we just don’t have the answers right now,” Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said. “We typically don’t spend too much time on old film, but we’re gonna spend a lot of time on this film. We gotta be better coaches
“I wanna give Scott and Coach Dolin a lot of credit,” Lovejoy said. “They recruit the heck out of their building. They got some great energy. Classy win and they should be really proud.”