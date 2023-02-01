Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON — The Skyhawks got back into the win column on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Jayden Sharps’ game-high 20 points led Scott past Lincoln County 76-42 at home.

“We were glad to be able to turn around and play again after last night (an 80-71 loss to Herbert Hoover). We kind of got away from our identity defensively yesterday,” said Scott coach Shawn Ballard.

