MADISON — The Skyhawks got back into the win column on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Jayden Sharps’ game-high 20 points led Scott past Lincoln County 76-42 at home.
“We were glad to be able to turn around and play again after last night (an 80-71 loss to Herbert Hoover). We kind of got away from our identity defensively yesterday,” said Scott coach Shawn Ballard.
“We had a lot of breakdowns, so it was good to have an opportunity to get back on the court and defend the way we know we’re capable of, and kind of wash that taste out of our mouth.”
Scott wasted no time in controlling the tempo, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. Lincoln County’s Austin Adkins connected on a midrange jumper to end Scott’s run.
With around two minutes left in first quarter, Sharps drained a 3, providing the Skyhawks with their first double-digit lead of the evening.
Scott continued to dominate the first quarter, ultimately entering the second stanza with a 25-6 lead.
The Panthers started to claw their way back into the game during the second quarter. Lincoln County’s Adkins connected from downtown for the first basket. About two minutes before halftime, Willis Graham hit a 3-pointer that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 10.
Finally, Scott’s Hunter Null would drive to the lane and make a layup to end Lincoln County’s 12-0 run. Scott led 35-23 going into halftime.
Scott quickly regained control in the second half, as the Skyhawks outscored the Panthers 41-19 and eventually finalized their regular-season sweep of Lincoln County.
Ballard praised Sharps’ performance.
“He shot it really good. He shot it really good, he shot it really good last night. That was one of our bright spots yesterday — I think he was 5 for 9 from 3 last night, and he continued shooting it well.”
“If he continues to shoot it at that level, when Reece and Isaac get clicking at full speed we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Ballard also said he was pleased with the defensive effort of his team.
“The defensive effort was good. Aside from a little spurt in the second quarter where we had some breakdowns, we defended the ball really well, had good ball pressure, got in the passing lanes and rebounded it well. We limited them to one shot when they did get shot attempts,” concluded Ballard.