MADISON — Although Scott (7-2) played without Reece Carden and Isaac Setser, Jayden Sharps scored 17 points, allowing the Skyhawks to prevail during their road contest at Lincoln County (3-7) on Jan. 6.
“I’m really proud of the execution today, everyone stepped up and played their role,” said Ballard.
Scott started to control the game early, as they went on an 8-2 run to start the first quarter. However, Lincoln County made two three-pointers to quickly tie the game at eight.
The second half of the first stanza was much more balanced as Scott headed into the second quarter with a 14-13 lead.
Lincoln County came out swinging to start the second quarter, Cameron Blevins’ made shot gave the Panthers a 18-14 lead early in the quarter.
Jayden Sharps later made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 20, and then followed it with another make, allowing the Skyhawks to regain the lead 23-20 in the second stanza.
Ultimately, Scott would head into the half with a narrow 30-27.
Scott started to pull away during the third quarter, as they outscored the Panthers 18-7.
Sharps converted at the free throw line with around two minutes left in the quarter to give Scott their first double digit lead of the night, and Cole Elkins’ buzzer beater sent the Skyhawks into the final stanza with a commanding 48-34 lead.
Time drained off the clock early in the fourth, both teams had long possessions before Scott’s Louden White slashed his way to the rim for the quarter’s first basket.
The Skyhawk lead proved to be insurmountable, as Scott cruised to a 60-39 victory.
Ballard spoke on his team’s performance in the absence of Carden and Setser.
“We trust these other guys too, they were just in bigger roles than what they normally are. Hats off to Jay tonight, to be without those other two seniors he really stepped up, Ballard said.”
“We’re pretty position less, we don’t have point guard, shooting guard, forward, we’re position less other than our fives so its next man up mentality. Its not like we’re going to go draw up different plays for when guys are in or out, we play conceptual and position less, so it makes dealing with injuries a lot easier,” concluded Ballard.
Sharps connected on five shots from beyond the arc during the contest.
“In the first half I got some open looks, because there were some holes in that zone, but the second half they came out with that box and one on me. Its really about not forcing it, and I trust my teammates,” said Sharps.
Lincoln County were without two starters in the loss as seniors Sawyer Tomblin and Wyatt Edwards did not suit up.
Scoring:
S: Sharps 17, Clemons 12, Walls 9, White 8, Adkins 7, Elkins 5, Byrnside 2.
L: Blevins 14, Shaffer 14, Shepherd 3, Banks 2, Adkins 2, Edwards 2, Johaim 2.
POINT PLEASANT 51, LINCOLN COUNTY 36
Lincoln County hosted Point Pleasant in their home opener on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and the Black Knights left the Panther Pavilion with a 51-36 win.
The Panthers were also without starters Sawyer Tomblin and Wyatt Edwards in this clash and hung around for a half as they were down 22-20 at the break. Ultimately, Point Pleasant pulled away for a 15-point win in the second half.
Austin Adkins led Lincoln County with 11 points, Cam Blevins tossed in 10, and Drew Banks tallied four.
Will Shepherd and Aydin Shaffer each tallied three points, Blake Adkins and Dakota Wood scored two each, and Wyatt Edwards finished with one point.
The Panthers record drops to 3-6 on the season and they will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 13 at home against Liberty (Raleigh).