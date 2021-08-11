CINCINNATI — If the Cincinnati Reds make the playoffs, they’ll need a strong finish to the season.
With a significantly easier schedule than the two teams they’re chasing, a postseason berth is at least a solid possibility.
The Reds are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division race and the San Diego Padres for a wild card spot. Cincinnati’s reason for optimism is that it plays just 25 percent of its games against teams with winning records.
The Reds play last-place Pittsburgh in 20 percent of their remaining games. The Reds and Pirates face one another nine times before the postseason.
Cincinnati also plays six games with the trade-depleted Chicago Cubs, who dealt Kris Bryant to San Francisco, Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera to the Chicago White Sox, and Andrew Chafin to Oakland in a teardown that left the club challenging St. Louis and Pittsburgh near the bottom of the NL Central.
The Reds also play National League East Division cellar dweller Miami seven times and have four games with the Washington Nationals, who just completed a Cubs-like selloff of star players Max Scherzer, Trey Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Josh Harrison and Jon Lester.
Milwaukee plays the Cubs and Pirates a combined 10 times and also has three games with the lowly Minnesota Twins, but also must play at the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants four times and at the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers thrice.
The Padres are in a precarious position of chasing the Dodgers and Giants while trying to hold off the Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. San Diego is without injured all-star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for and extended period and play 33 of their final 39 games against teams with winning records. San Diego must play the Dodgers, Giants, AL West leader Houston and the Atlanta Braves, with the lone semi-break coming against the Los Angeles Angels.