Sanders finishes 18th in Boyd County Invitational By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Sep 22, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. — Lincoln County cross country standout Jackson Sanders had another strong showing on Saturday during the 47th Annual Giovanni's Boyd County Invitational.The senior placed 18th overall out of 153 runners on the boys side in an event that featured athletes from West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.Sanders completed the 5K course in a final time of 18:15:25.Freshman Derek Adkins was next as he came in 92nd overall with a time of 22:29:13 and Ayden McClung was right on his heels finishing with a time of 22:58:47 good for 99th overall.Freshman Bobby Lucas was the next to finish for the Panthers as he competed the course with a time of 26:48.25 while sophomore Josiah Teter ran a new personal best with a final time of 27:38.16.The lone competitor on the girls side for LCHS, Audrey Vance, also recorded a new personal best on the day as she ran the course in a time of 31:18.33 good for 99th overall out of 126 runners.Head coach John Sanders will have his team back in action on Saturday at the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational at Cedar Lakes.They will then have nearly a month off to trail for the Class AAA Regionals which will be ran on Oct. 21. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.