HAMLIN — The Lincoln County softball squad took care of local rival Hurricane on Wednesday night in Hamlin as they picked up a five-inning mercy-rule win by a final score of 12-3.
Coach Tommy Barrett's club broke out their hitting shoes as all nine of the Lady Panthers in the lineup recorded a hit.
Indiana commit Josie Bird clubbed two homers in the win as she smacked a two-run shot in the first inning and then belted a solo shot to leadoff the third.
Leadoff hitter Haleigh Adkins went 2-3 with two RBIs while Allyson Ramey also went 2-3 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Maci Lunsford had a two RBI double for the Lady Panthers while Becca Pennington had a run-scoring triple. Both of those hits came in the seven-run fourth inning which put the game out of reach.
Ryleigh Shull also had an RBI double while Kenzie Shaffer brought in a run with a single. Winning pitcher Megan Stump and centerfielder Gracie Clay each had singles to round out the offense for Lincoln County.
Stump went the complete game in the circle as she allowed just three runs, two earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings pitched.
Jaden Jones doubled for Hurricane while Carson Bailes and Kenzie Kessel had RBI singles. Peyton Hudnall also singled and scored a run.
Justice took the loss for the Redskins as she was tagged for 11 runs, 10 earned, after giving up 10 hits with no strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings.
Score by Innings
HHS: 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 4 1
LCHS: 2 2 1 7 x - 12 12 0
WHEELERSBURG (Ohio) 5 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Tuesday, April 4)
The Lady Panthers suffered a setback to undefeated Ohio Division III state champion Wheelersburg on Tuesday night by a final score of 5-1.
Lincoln County's lone run on the night came in the home half of the third inning when Miami (Ohio) commit Haleigh Adkins lined a solo homer over the center field fence.
Wheelersburg scored two runs in the first and added a single run in the second as they led 3-1 going into the sixth inning. They added two more runs in the sixth to put some distance between them and the Panthers and reach the final score of 5-1.
Adkins led Lincoln County at the plate as she was 2-3 on the day while Ryleigh Shull doubled and Becca Pennington and Gracie Clay added singles to round out the offense.
Shull was tagged with the loss in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed five runs four earned, on nine hits with four Ks and one walk.
Score by Innings
WHS: 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 - 5 9 0
LCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 5 3
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP
GEORGE WASHINGTON 12 LINCOLN COUNTY 5 (Wednesday, April 5)
Lincoln County jumped out to a 5-1 lead over George Washington on Wednesday night at home but the Panthers rallied and left with a 12-5 win.
The Panthers took a quick lead in the home half of the first inning after a hit-by-pitch and then four consecutive walks brought in the first two runs of the game.
After GW got on the board with a run in the second inning Lincoln County answered with three runs in the second as senior Brayden Starcher hit an RBI single and then fellow senior Kolton Taylor came through with a two-run double to make it 5-1.
George Washington pitching tightened up as they held LC scoreless the rest of the way and scored eight runs over the sixth and seventh innings to blow open what was a 5-5 game.
Noah Duncan had the other hit for Lincoln County while he and Brady Eplin recorded RBIs on the bases loaded walks.
Eplin was tagged with the loss as he went 5.2 innings on the hill and allowed seven runs on seven hits with five Ks and three walks. Bralin Peters pitched in relief and gave up five runs in one inning.
Lincoln County fell to 0-12 with the loss.
Score by Innings
GWHS: 0 1 2 1 0 3 5 - 12 14 0
LCHS: 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 3 4