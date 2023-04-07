Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County softball squad took care of local rival Hurricane on Wednesday night in Hamlin as they picked up a five-inning mercy-rule win by a final score of 12-3. 

Coach Tommy Barrett's club broke out their hitting shoes as all nine of the Lady Panthers in the lineup recorded a hit. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you