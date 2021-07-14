Lincoln County High’s Lilli Ross won the Class AAA shot-put state championship on June 12, and on July 9, she was joined by family and coaches as she signed with Marshall University where she’ll continue her academic and athletic pursuits.
Ross signs with Marshall University
Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Phil Perry
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- BOE votes to keep position after public outcry
- Program works to give ‘Fresh Start’ to those in recovery
- Lincoln County celebrates Independence Day
- BOE member Wilkerson passes away
- LINCOLN COUNTY COURT RECORDS
- BOE approves special education hires
- Baby pantry provides for families in need
- Harts and Hamlin celebrate Independence Day