20210616-lcj-champ.jpg

Lincoln County High School’s Lillie Ross won the state championship in the shot put last week at the state track meet in Charleston.

 Submitted photos

Lincoln County High’s Lilli Ross was crowned state champion in the shot put last week at the state track and field meet in Charleston. Look for a complete story from sportswriter Jarrid McCormick in the June 23 edition of the Lincoln Journal.

