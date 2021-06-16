Lincoln County High’s Lilli Ross was crowned state champion in the shot put last week at the state track and field meet in Charleston. Look for a complete story from sportswriter Jarrid McCormick in the June 23 edition of the Lincoln Journal.
Ross is state champ
