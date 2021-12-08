SETH — Sherman High’s success in 2021-22 will hinge on building upon the successes they’ve had since Coach Aaron Pauley took over two seasons ago.
The Coal Valley News Coach of the Year winner in back-to-back campaigns saw him take over a very young program that went 1-22 in 2018-19.
Since that time, Class A Sherman posted a .500 season and then last year, stepped out in a COVID-19 shortened schedule and went 9-6 while posting a sectional victory over cross-county rival Van.
For the Tide, it will all start with multi-dimensional guard Dalton Rollo. The student -athlete played football in 2021 for the first time and from his safety position picked off nine passes to lead West Virginia prep football in all classes.
“Rollo is a big part of what we are going to do,” said Pauley. “We have a couple of other kids who have developed nicely over the last six months which will take a little heat off of him, as well.”
He added about his star scorer who put up 16.0 ppg last season, “He a slasher-type player who can finish around the rim. We have a couple of kids who are going to give us an outside threat to compliment what he does. This should open him up a little bit more.
Senior Cameron Caldwell and Junior A.J. Skeens both stepped out in postseason play in 2020 and Coach Pauley looks for his shooters to pick up where they left off in sectional play in Logan last season.
“We’ll be counting on them to take good shots and make good decisions with the ball,” he said. “Our perimeter shooting will be much improved this season.”
Sherman possesses another pair of slashers more from the mold of Rollo in senior Logan Green and Junior Andrew Simpson, providing the Tide with what should be a competitive inside-outside game.
“We’ve got a lot more balance than we’ve had before in recent years,” added Pauley. “We’re trying to add a few wrinkles and through flex days we’ve looked at a couple of things. If we’re successful, we’ll have some different looks both offensively and defensively.”
Pauley said that he feels his 2021-22 squad will push the ball up the floor.
“We’re fast and we are going to use that to our advantage and play up-tempo as much as possible and spread the floor,” Pauley said. “There are times we’ll play four guards and even five guards at a time.”
Coach Pauley said that he hopes his squad will build on their sectional win last season and build on the foundation they put down through a challenging season that was played through a pandemic.
“Covid was terrible for a multitude f reasons for us but it seems like ushing the season back was a good thing under the circumstances because the kids were ready to do something after being inside so much,” he said. “The kids have been excited about flex days and early workouts so they are highly motivated to get back to something familiar, I think.”
Sherman will participate in a Boone County Scrimmage at the Madison Civic Center on Nov. 27, organized by Scott High’s girls coach Kevin Harper with each boys and girls team facing off against one another for two quarters coupled with middle school action.
“I like what they are trying to do in pulling the county teams together for some unity and it supports those old rivalries that we need to keep alive and strong,” he said. “The kids get to play on that nice new floor which they’ll love.”
Additional contributors for the Tide will include but not limited to; Isaac Johnson, Gage Halstead, Jacob Wells and Bryce Mills.
Coach Pauley concluded his thoughts with what he feels his team needs to do to find success in 2021-22.
“We need to play fast and very disciplined and very unselfish,” he said. “We want kids to make one more pass and give up a good shot for a great shot at the basket.”
Pauley is assisted by Dennis Dye, Duncan Breeden, Jake Adkins and Dave Henderson.