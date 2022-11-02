HAMLIN — A strong second quarter surge sent visiting Riverside past Lincoln County on Friday night at Lions Clubs Field as the Warriors went back to Kanawha County with a 65-12 win.
It was a slow start to begin the game for both squads on offense as only seven points was scored in the first quarter on a 33-yard run by Riverside’s Andrew Baria.
The Panthers put together a long drive deep into Warrior territory late in the first quarter, but the drive stalled inside their own five-yard line as Riverside forced a turnover on downs.
Head coach Bradley Likens Lincoln County defense stepped up to make a play however as they forced Riverside to fumble the ball on the ensuing play and freshman David Stephens pounced on it to give the Panthers the ball back at the seven-yard line.
Just two plays later the Panthers got on the board when QB Blake Adkins hit receiver Drew Banks for a three-yard touchdown pass but the ensuing two-point try was no good and LC still trailed 7-6 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
From that point on it was all Warriors as they scored 26 unanswered points before the half to take a 33-6 halftime lead and then scored the first 25 points of the second half to take a commanding 58-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were able to find paydirt once again on their next time this time on the ground as Banks slid into the backfield and helped move Lincoln County down the field with runs of 25 and 53 yards.
The 53-yard jaunt put LCHS down to the one-yard line and then Blake Adkins took care of the rest as he ran a QB sneak into the end zone to cut the score to 58-12 with four minutes left.
Adkins finished the game 12-31 passing for 111 yards and a TD despite being under constant duress throughout the game being sacked four times.
Banks was the Panthers leading rusher with 104 yards on nine carries, the majority of which came in the second half, while also adding 25 receiving yards on five grabs. The sophomore
Lucas Johaim led Lincoln County in receiving with three grabs for 47 yards while Isaiah Koontz had two catches for 29 yards and Logan Sponaugle had two catches for 15 yards.
The loss for the Panthers sees them fall to 1-8 on the season while the win for Riverside improved them to 3-6. Lincoln County will remain at home for the final game of the regular season on Friday night when they host Greenbrier East.