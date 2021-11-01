BELLE — Junior quarterback Jake Walker accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns Friday night as Riverside posted a 33-12 victory over visiting Lincoln County.
The Warriors (3-6) trailed the Panthers at halftime 12-7, but came out with renewed energy in the second half despite losing leading rusher Andrew Baria early in the game with an injury.
“We made a few adjustments defensively,’’ said Riverside coach Alex Daugherty. “They had a few good ballplayers, and they were gashing us on the run for a while, and we made some adjustments with our defensive line to get them in better position. Our kids came out firing better than they did in the first half.’’
The Warriors held Lincoln County (4-5) to a total of 175 yards of offense. Cornerback Michael Terrell had an interception and seven tackles for Riverside, and lineman Braydin Ward donated six tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a 20-yard interception return for a score.
On offense, Walker hit on 9 of 23 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Braxton Jones (covering 54 yards) and Roger Gray, who had four catches for 42 yards. Walker also carried 12 times for 132 yards and one TD.
Jacob Alderson led Riverside’s ground game in Baria’s absence with 11 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown.
For the Panthers, Gabe Bates threw touchdown passes to Nolan Shimp and Isaiah Koontz and Isaiah Smith gained 56 yards on 18 carries.
Riverside hosts unbeaten Huntington (9-0) Friday to conclude the regular season while Lincoln County will travel to finish out the year at No. 8 Greenbrier East.