HUNTINGTON — As 14 former Marshall football players made their way back to the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility to work out in front of professional scouts last Wednesday, it was as much about family as it was business.
Reunited with their teammates that helped the Thundering Herd to a 9-4 record and a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in December, each of them set out to impress the scouts present and put to work the skills they’ve developed through college and in the last few months preparing for their shot at the next level.
Since that win in the bowl game, players have gone their separate ways to work with individual trainers with one common goal in mind — to hear their name called at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
“The feeling was special, being able to compete with my teammates one last time,” Cedrice Paillant said. “Especially when you’ve put in all that work for the last three months for this moment, it’s right there for us to go and grab it.”
Several professional scouts and other personnel were on hand. Though a complete list was not made available, representatives of 10 NFL teams were confirmed to be in attendance: the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.
To see former teammates was one thing. To be supported by family on the biggest day of their football careers to date was even more special, players said.
“All my life, my mother and father have been in the household and it’s a wonderful thing. Having them here on the biggest day of my career, they’ve been there from the moment they saw me play a sport,” said Isaiah Norman, whose first sport was track and field. “It’s been such a long journey and I’ll try not to get too choked up because we’ve been through so much as a family.”
Defensive back Steven Gilmore had the entire family out, including older brother Stephon Gilmore, who is preparing for his 12th NFL season after being traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason.
“It felt great, the support they’ve given me,” Steven Gilmore said of his brother and family. “It gave me a little more motivation than I already had.”
Long snapper Zach Appio, defensive lineman Damion Barber, linebacker Abraham Beauplan, defensive lineman Esaias Carpenter, quarterback Henry Colombi, linebacker Charlie Gray, tight end Jacob Kirkendoll, running back Khalan Laborn, tight end Stacey Marshall, offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor, defensive lineman Anthony Watts and West Virginia State wide receiver Keedrick Cunningham also participated in the workouts.
Players took part in several agility drills that included the 40-yard dash, 225-pound bench press, vertical jump and broad jump. A complete list of official times and results of the workouts were not made available.
Watts’ Pro Day ended early due to an injury. He was later seen on crutches wearing a boot. Colombi tweaked a hamstring during the 40-yard dash but still threw later in the day.
Laborn and Gilmore were the top performers of the day, besting the field in the 40-yard dash times, vertical jump and broad jump.
Gilmore clocked a 4.44 in the 40 dash, with Laborn and Norman landing in the 4.5 second range in the same drill. Laborn had the top vertical jump of 38.5 inches, while Gilmore reached 36.5 inches.
Laborn also posted a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump, which was the best recorded Wednesday, just edging out Gilmore, who recorded a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump.
Sartor completed the 225-pound bench press 27 times.
