Princeton proves too much for Panthers in opener By J.J. HANDLEY For The Lincoln Journal Phil Perry Author email Aug 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now Colin Miller (4) takes down a Princeton ball carrier on Aug. 27 versus Princeton. photos by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Buy Now Lincoln County’s Isaiah Smith (1) looks for running room versus Princeton on Aug. 27. Amy Adkins for The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Princeton used a power rushing attack and a stellar defensive effort to blank Lincoln County in their home opener at Lion’s Club Field, 35-0.Panther running back Nolan Shimp was nicked-up on the first series but returned to the game for the Panthers to the approval of the home crowd.Lincoln County fumbled on the series and the Tigers took over at midfield.After a sustained drive largely navigated on the ground, Grant Cochran scored a rushing touchdown with 1:15 to go in the first to put Princeton ahead, 7-0.Princeton kept the ball in the hands of their running backs and continued to pound the ball into the teeth of the Panther defense.With 5:35 to go, freshman Jacob Young punched in a score on a draw play for the Tigers and they led 14-0, which proved too much for the Panthers to overcome early on.Coach Bradley Likens’ Panthers moved the ball consistently on offense, but could not find pay dirt on this night.They did see the elusive Isaiah Smith break free and jet down the sideline for what appeared to be the Panthers’ first score of the season but it was called back on a penalty.Following the flag, the ball was turned over to the Tigers on fourth down from the five-yard line with 1:11 left in the second quarter.The Tigers took advantage.Princeton would score with a 70-yard run from Cochran making the score 21– 0 Princeton going into half time.Early in the second half, a high snap from the Panthers resulted in a fumble recovered by a host of Tigers and was followed by a 35-yard dash from Basham.The Tigers completed their scoring with a strike to Dominick Collins in the final frame.Lincoln County will travel to Roane County on Sept. 3 and Princeton will host Bluefield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lady Panthers pick up wins over Sherman, Cross Lanes Christian Big-play Knights leave Timberwolves behind Princeton proves too much for Panthers in opener Southern West Virginia Calendar Kent Leonhardt: For WV, sensible vote on STEP Act is 'no' SWVCTC campuses add mask mandate Huff brings excitement, tempo to Herd Facing Hunger Foodbank to distribute food in Ironton Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.