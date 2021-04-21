MADISON — The Madison Civic Center’s new basketball floor will see plenty of action on April 21 as Lincoln County and Scott high schools meet for what will likely be a high-flying, high-scoring affair.
The winner of the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 matchup will advance to face the winner of the Logan and Wayne contest played on the same night.
The section champion will be decided on April 23.
As of press time, Lincoln County stood at 11-6 with one game left on the regular-season schedule. For much of the season, the Panthers have been without leading returners in versatile wing man John Blankenship (fracture) and/or guard Jayse Tully (broken nose). Both players are back in the lineup and the team is re-adjusting to their presence.
“We have them back and we are thankful,” said coach Rodney Plumley. “We aren’t gelling yet offensively, and that is a natural progression that takes time and minutes playing together. We look to see that continue. We are playing pretty well defensively.”
Blankenship (18.8, ppg, 8.0 rebounds) and Tulley (13.9 ppg, 3.9 assists) are major contributors to the scoreboard for the Panthers. Their value also comes in leadership on the floor and through leading the squad in rebounds and assists. Blankenship has been shooting at a scorching 60% clip since his return.
Will Carpenter is a shut-down defender (8.4 ppg, 6.8 rebounds) and Jackson Sanders has proved a streaky-good perimeter shooter (8.8 ppg, 3.6 rebounds). Sanders has hit 35 of 84 treys this season for a 42% clip.
Scooter Phillips and Isaiah Koonts have made major contributions to the Panther success. Cam Blevins and Joe Whitten among others have provided quality bench support and filled in for injured players respectfully.
“A lot of teams took this week off for a variety of reasons, but we weren’t going to because our kids need to be on the floor together,” Plumley added.
Scott Coach Shawn Ballard talked about Lincoln County and what concerns him the most about them.
“They are a dangerous team,” he said. “Before the season started and they faced the injuries and setbacks, people really were looking at them as a top-five team in the state and that was legitimate. They are going to be the team we thought they were coming into the year. They have senior leadership and sometimes injuries can make you better and deeper because it forces guys into different roles.”
Lincoln County and Scott met once this season at the Hawks Nest, and Scott prevailed 69-39. The game served as Blankenship’s first one back and Tully was out.
“We knew they weren’t at full strength,” Ballard said. “We definitely expect a different kind of game and I could easily see scores in the 70s, 80s or more. We both play an exciting style of basketball.”
The Panthers push the ball up the floor and play ball-pressure defense, which is similar in style to their counterpart Skyhawks.
Plumley said the Skyhawks are playing well at the right time of the year.
“They are playing at a very high level on both ends of the floor and they are a very fast-paced, unselfish operating bunch,” he said. “They are in sync and playing good team basketball. The best thing for them, they’ve been healthy and have had no interruptions to their season. They are the opposite of us in that way. They haven’t had to deal with COVID (until their final week of regular season), injuries or individual setbacks or anything. They’ve been able to improve every game and every week. That is a rarity for a team, particularly this year.”
Scott (4-9) boasts a very balanced stat sheet with three double-digit scorers in Reece Carden (15.5), Cavin White (14 ppg) and Landon Stone (10 ppg) while Braxton Dolin drops in 9.1 ppg.
White has been a sharpshooter from the 3-point line.
The junior has hit 45% of his trey attempts, netting 28-of-85 attempts. Perhaps Scott’s best defender, he has taken 16 charges this season.
Guard Jaren Gaiter could be an X-factor for Scott. Gaiter has shown that he can put the ball in the hole and has carried the Skyhawks at times when they needed a lift. Isaac Setser has shined for Scott and has a knack for driving to the bucket.
The Skyhawks dropped four games by a total of 13 points, making the Cardinal Conference team a little deceiving unless you look beyond their record.
“If you enjoy high school basketball, this will be a fun one to watch,” concluded Ballard.