Speedy Torrence Walker generated a lot of buzz heading into the Class AAA state track meet, and he certainly didn’t disappoint, breaking a longstanding meet record and sweeping all three sprint events.
But it still wasn’t enough to help his Wheeling Park team bring home a title.
Parkersburg’s late-blossoming boys squad scored in 10 events and dominated the weight throws at University of Charleston Stadium Saturday, leading to the school’s first state championship since 2014 with a surprising 29-point edge over the Patriots. Jefferson outlasted Morgantown for the girls crown.
The Big Reds practically wrapped up their title when Keegan Barnette and Franklin Angelos ran 1-2 in the 800 meters, the 15th of 18 final events in the two-day meet. Parkersburg wound up with 110 points to Park’s 81.
“Probably in all my years of coaching, that might be the best peak I’ve ever had from a team,’’ said Parkersburg’s Rod O’Donnell, who has been coaching in high school and college for 51 years. “Every kid on that team performed tremendously, and that’s what it took. This was really a team effort.’’
Parkersburg placed 1-2-3 in the shot put and 1-3-6 in the discus to score 41 points just in the weight throws. That total alone would have placed fifth in the team standings. Justin Waybright led both events for the Big Reds with efforts of 48 feet, 81/2 inches and 164-5.
“The throwers were incredible today,’’ O’Donnell said. “They were good all season, but they just threw so much better.
“We had holes, like a lot of people, but in places we had people, they came through. I’m really proud of them. I told them we could do it, but truthfully, I’m still a little shocked.’’
Walker, meanwhile, was as good as advertised, becoming the first AAA athlete to win all three boys sprints since Dante Price of Jefferson in 2013. Walker ran a season’s best time of 48.45 seconds to take the 400 Friday evening, then turned in a meet-record time of 10.50 in the 100 preliminaries Saturday morning, breaking the former mark of 10.59 set by Capital’s Derrick Johnson in 2000.
In the afternoon, Walker led the 100 finals in 10.59 seconds and barely missed another time-honored mark in the 200 finals with a clocking of 21.43, just off the 21.39 run in 1989 by Jefferson’s James Jett, the former Olympian who played nine years in the NFL.
“It’s a blessing, for real,’’ Walker said after winning his third sprint. “I’m still trying to take it all in.’’
Some of the meet’s loudest ovations and most audible oohs and aahs came when Walker blazed down the track, giving the Park senior rock star status all weekend.
“It’s amazing,’’ Walker said. “But then again, I just try to stay humble. I appreciate everything the crowd does and stuff. It’s so awesome to hear the crowd scream when you’re running good times. I don’t think I’d be able to run as good as I have been without the crowd.’’
Walker finished as the boys meet high-point winner with 30 points, but missed getting 21/2 more points when the Patriots were disqualified after leading the meet-ending 4x400 relay.
Another boys meet standard was eclipsed by University distance ace Josh Edwards, who turned in a record time of 8:52.82 in the 3,200 Friday and added a victory in the 1,600 Saturday in 4:12.02.
Washington pole vaulter Francisco Amore became just the third member of the state meet’s 16-foot pole vault club when he soared 16-0 to take that event. He failed in three subsequent attempts at 17-11/2, which would have bettered the 26-year-old state record of 17-0.
The Kanawha Valley’s top boys scorer was Riverside hurdler Carson Casto, who was nosed out twice — by Parkersburg’s Aaron Kupfner in the 110 highs (14.86 to 14.98) and Huntington’s Noah Waynick in the 300 intermediates (40.53 to 40.63). Casto also ran on the Warriors’ third-place shuttles team and settled for 171/2 of his team’s 22 points.
The only Kanawha Valley double winner Saturday was in the girls meet as Hurricane sophomore hurdler Lily Haught took the 100 highs in 14.83 seconds and the 300 lows in 44.01, shaving nearly 21/2 seconds off her previous season best to edge Wheeling Park’s Marlee Porter (44.02).
“I was looking at the other times [in the 100 highs],’’ Haught said, “and I knew they were close to me, so that’s why I had to really push it. In the 300s, the girl’s time was actually faster than mine, so she really pushed me.
“I’m really happy and super surprised. I’m just glad that this could happen. I’m really blessed we had a season and I’m real excited for next season. Hopefully, I can keep it going.’’
Another Kanawha Valley event winner was Capital sophomore Candace Morris in the girls 100 dash with a time of 12.13 seconds, a vast improvement from her best of 12.67 coming into the state meet.
Huntington’s Ravyn Goodson took the girls discus at 120 feet, 6 inches and Lincoln County’s Lilli Ross won the girls shot put (35-53/4).
Jefferson’s girls captured their first state championship since 2009 despite winning just one individual event, that being Lorelei Bangit in the 400. The Cougars also led the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and added three second-place finishes and four thirds.
Morgantown trailed Jefferson in the final team standings 87-77, with Wheeling Park third at 74. Hurricane was fourth with 45 points.
The high-point scorer in the girls meet was Morgantown’s Irene Riggs, who led the 800 (2:15.70), 1,600 (4:56.32) and 3,200 (10:50.51) and accounted for 311/2 points.