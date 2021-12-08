WHEELING — For a team making its first-ever venture into the Super Six, Ritchie County certainly didn’t play it safe. The Rebels displayed the flair of a gambler, and it suited them well.
Gus Morrison tied a Class A Super Six record with five touchdowns and set another mark with 34 total points, leading Ritchie to a 42-21 victory against Williamstown Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.
It marks the Rebels’ first state championship in football and denies a third title for the No. 6 seed Yellowjackets (11-3).
Morrison, the state’s scoring leader the past two seasons, flashed his versatility all night, rushing 17 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns and catching five passes for 44 yards and another TD, and tacked on a pair of 2-point conversion receptions from Ethan Haught.
Ritchie threw caution to the wind on its very first possession when it twice went on fourth down, once from its own 41 and again from the Yellowjackets’ 45. That led to a touchdown and an early 8-0 lead.
The Rebels (13-1) didn’t back down in the second half, either, recovering an onside kick that ignited another scoring drive to bump their advantage to 28-14.
“My defensive coordinator wouldn’t give me the ball back,’’ said Ritchie coach Rick Haught with a grin, “and I wanted to call offense.’’
Ritchie went 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions Saturday and was 6 of 9 on third down. Haught said he learned from last week’s landmark semifinal win against Wheeling Central to go for the gusto.
“It turned into a lot like last week,’’ Haught said. “We knew we had to keep moving the chains, and you’ve always got a couple plays in your pocket.’’
The tide turned for good after No. 4 seed Ritchie took a 34-21 lead in the fourth quarter on Morrison’s fourth TD and Williamstown shortly after failed on fourth and 4 at its own 44 with 9:28 left in the game.
Haught completed 8 of 12 passes for 90 yards and two TDs and had eight tackles on defense. Austin Bartlett and Marlon Moore each had 10 tackles and Morrison was selected as his team’s MVP in a media vote.
For Williamstown, quarterback Max Molessa was chosen as MVP, carrying 23 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and completing 2 of 6 passes for 33 yards and chipping in three tackles on defense.
Rickie Allen added 90 yards om 16 rushing attempts for the Yellowjackets, who were making their ninth Wheeling Super Six appearance.
Ritchie took a 22-14 halftime lead by converting three of its four possessions into touchdowns, moving the ball 67, 73 and 61 yards with a total of 31 plays. The other drive ended in a lost fumble.
Morrison had a scoring run of 5 yards and a 3-yard touchdown reception on fourth and goal with 38 seconds left before halftime. The other TD came on a 7-yard toss from Haught to Moore.
Williamstown’s first two possessions also wound up in the end zone on drives of 65 and 31 yards, with Molessa and Allen exchanging short scoring runs.
One of the key plays of the first half came when the Rebels’ Morgan Knight picked up a Yellowjackets fumble in the second quarter and initially began running toward the wrong end zone. After about 20 yards, he eventually righted himself and was tackled on his own 39.
That set up the go-ahead touchdown from Morrison that gave the Rebels a 22-14 lead.
The second half opened with Ritchie’s Bartlett covering an onside kick at the Williamstown 48. That led to an extra possession, which the Rebels cashed in when Morrison broke off a 35-yard touchdown run for a 28-14 lead.
Williamstown got back within 28-21 on Molessa’s 2-yard scoring run on fourth and goal with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.