The West Virginia Power evened its record at 6-6 with a 9-4 win over the High Point Rockers Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
A season-high announced crowd of 1,923 was on hand to see the Power jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, lose it when High Point answered with three runs in the top of the fifth and pull away when West Virginia tallied four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
That made a winner of Power starter Elih Villanueva (2-1), who allowed three runs — all unearned — and four hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out four in lowering his ERA to 3.77.
The Power jumped on High Point starter Bryce Hensley (1-1) for three runs. Jimmy Paredes keyed the outburst with a two-run double and scored on Edwin Espinal’s single to center.
After Villanueva shut down High Point (8-6) through the first four innings, the Rockers tied it up with three runs in the fifth. An error by Power second baseman Alberto Callaspo started the inning, a bases-loaded fielder’s choice scored High Point’s first run and Cesar Trejo’s two-out double plated two more to even the score at 3.
The Power wasted no time regaining the lead in the four-run bottom of the fifth. A ground out off the bat of Rubi Silva scored Teodoro Martinez, and four consecutive hits — an RBI single by Paredes, an Espinal double, Callaspo’s RBI single and a run-scoring base hit by Yovan Gonzalez made it a 7-3 game.
Gonzalez added a home run, his second of the season, in the seventh inning to extend the Power’s lead, and West Virginia tagged on an insurance run in the frame on a High Point error.
Gonzalez finished 3 for 5 on the night while Paredes (2 for 5, three RBIs), Silva (2 for 5) and Espinal (2 for 3) also had multi-hit games for the Power.
The teams play the rubber game in the three-game set Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.