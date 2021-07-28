HAMLIN — After originally stepping away from coaching following the 2020 season, longtime Lincoln County girls soccer coach Dallas Plumley recently made the decision to return to the sidelines and guide the Lady Panthers once again this fall.
Plumley, who has been the head coach of the girls soccer team for past 15 years, was officially re-hired by the Lincoln County Board of Education during the June 29 meeting.
Plumley says that his Lady Panthers will be extremely young in 2021.
Lincoln County finished the shortened 2020 season with an impressive 6-2-2 record but said goodbye to 12 seniors who were lost to graduation.
Plumley said the Lady Panthers will have their annual team cookout on the night leading up to Monday, Aug. 2, which signals the start of practice for the regular season.
He said the parents get together and have a big cookout and all the girls camp out together before they have the season-opening practice at midnight on Aug. 2.
He said the cookout is a great chemistry-building activity and something the team looks forward to every year.