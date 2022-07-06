HAMLIN — The three-week summer practice period has came to and end in Lincoln County and head basketball coach Rodney Plumley was pleased with the growth he saw from his young team this summer.
Just as they do every year, Plumley took the Panthers to team camps at Georgetown College in Kentucky as well as Cedarville University and Marietta College in Ohio.
“I thought that it was as beneficial of a three-week period that we’ve ever had,” coach Plumley said. “Just the level of the growth from the first day of the first camp to the final day of the third team camp, I don’t think we’ve ever experienced that kind of growth in our team during the summer.”
Despite finishing 6-17 last season, Plumley said that he couldn’t consider last year a rebuilding year as four of the teams top six players were seniors.
“Last year really wasn’t a rebuilding year for us, it was just a down year,” Plumley said. “You can’t really call it a rebuilding year if four of your top kids were seniors, it’s just a down year. Now this year we can start the rebuild process because we’ve got a lot of underclassmen involved in our rotation.”
Lincoln County said goodbye to seniors Jackson Sanders, Colin Miller, Brady Slone, and Gabe Chojnacki after last season but return starting point guard and leading scorer Cam Blevins as well as starting wing Sawyer Tomblin.
Also back is reserve big man Willis Graham and reserve guard Austin Adkins, both of who are expected to step in and compete for a starting role this season.
Coach Plumley said that they had a total 22 players working out with the team this summer and that nine of those were incoming freshman. He said that they were able to take every freshman along to all three team camps and that he expects some of them to battle for some playing time in the 2022-2023 season.
