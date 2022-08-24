GOODY, Ky. — Kentucky Class 3A power Belfry and legendary head coach Philip Haywood return a load of talent on both sides of the ball this season from a team that won the school’s eighth state title in 2021 with a 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman.
“Overall we have more experience back this year,” Haywood said. “Last year, it was like we were starting all over at almost every position, I think that was our issue. This year we’ve got a little better idea of what we want to do and we got some guys that know what they’re doing. Last year, we were just so inexperienced and so young, it just made it difficult to get started, as everybody knows, but they came around pretty good.”
While the Pirates said goodbye to Kentucky’s Mr. Football winner Isaac Dixon and his 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns, Haywood said his team has much more depth in the backfield heading into this season.
“Obviously, Isaac Dixon was a special kind of player,” Haywood said. “Without him, we would have been hurting last year...But this year, we’ve got more backs with more depth. But they are young. I don’t think any of our halfbacks have ever really played halfback...We will have much better balance this season than we did last year when we had to really rely on one guy for the bulk of the year.”
Sliding over to one of the starting halfback spots this year is junior Caden Woolum after he served as the team’s quarterback down the stretch a season ago. He started the final 11 games at QB for the Pirates a season ago and had a 9-2 record as a starter, running for 122 yards and five TDs.
Sophomore Alex Long is also going to see some carries in the backfield this year after he ran for 157 yards and three scores in limited run in 2021. Haywood said they are currently grooming two or three younger backs that could also contribute.
The Pirates have three experienced players returning at the ever important fullback spot, led by junior Dre Young, who was the second leading rusher for Belfry a year ago, totaling 655 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.
Also back at the fullback spot is senior Braxton Hatfield (224 yards, 3TD) and sophomore Isaiah Stanley who only got 14 carries a season ago as he had a cast on his arm for much of the year.
“Fullback should be our strong point,” Haywood said. “We’ve got a little depth there and some guys that really know what they are doing. Now it’s just a matter of developing some quarterbacks and the rest of the backfield and two or three linemen to go along with it. But I think the pieces are there, it’s just going to be a matter of time.”
With Woolum sliding over to running back this season that means a new signal-caller will be leading the Belfry offense. Two players are battling for the position in the preseason, according to Haywood.
Junior Mikey Hylton and freshman Chase Varney have both been working hard this offseason, according to the longtime coach and both have a shot at winning the position.
“Mikey (Hylton) and Chase (Varney) are battling for the position. I pretty much told them that,” Haywood said. “I said ‘I haven’t made any decisions on who the starter is and I may not for a month. I’m going to watch you play and see you under game situations and how you handle that.’ They are both learning. They both have certain strong suits and I think they are developing those. We are really excited about both of them.”
The Pirates also have several members of the “Haywood Hogs” returning on the offensive line, including senior guards Jake Varney (6-1, 273 pounds) and Brayden Spears (6-1, 263). Also back is sophomore center Max Dotson (6-1, 309) who earned that spot as a freshman and started down the stretch for the Pirates.
Also returning are senior tight ends Steven Banks (6-3, 211) and Noah Brown (6-1, 210), but coach Haywood said that offensive line coaches Anthony Tackett and Nathan Coleman are looking to replace the two tackle positions and also build depth along the front line.
“We’ve got a lot more experience up front than last year but what we don’t have is the depth that we had probably at the end of last year,” Haywood said. “We’ve got the bodies that can learn it. It’s just going to be a matter of time until it comes together.”
It’s the same story on the defensive side of the ball as Belfry returns eight players who saw plenty of time in 2021.
“We’ve got some guys coming back on our front seven but we lost Neal Copley due to an unusual situation that developed last year and he was going to be a key part of our football team,” Haywood said. “He started two years at linebacker and played in the backfield too. We are looking to develop a third linebacker. Then we got two guys back in the secondary but we’ve got to replace two as well.”
Back on the front seven are defensive ends Brown, Stanley and Blake Hurley, as well as senior Rudy Blackwell, who started his first two seasons but did not finish the season with the team a year ago.
Linebackers returning are Young and Hatfield while Long and Woolum both return in the defensive backfield.
Since the 2003 season, Haywood has led Belfry to eight state championships and 12 championship game appearances. Since 2010, Belfry has played for nine state titles and won six. While Haywood knows the expectations are always high, his message to his team is the same every year.
“The expectations for us are what we’ve always had,” Haywood said. “We just want to do the very best that we can do and, ultimately, that should put us in a position to play for a title. But the title is not the big thing. The big key to success is not to chase a super goal, it is to get a little better each day...We really emphasize today, what are we doing today to get ready for tomorrow.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.