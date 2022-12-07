PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets return a lot of experience on the hardwood this season as they have five of their top seven players back from a season ago. Second year head coach Brandon Ratliff has also had a full off-season at the helm and his squad is working to turn some heads in 2022-23.
“We’ve had three of four guys living in that weight room since August and you can tell a big difference in those guys this year,” coach Ratliff said. “We had a scrimmage in against Johnson Central and those guys really got out there and got after it and could see that hard work paying off.
“We’ve got 5 of 7 top scorers back from last year and each of those guys started multiple games for us at some point,” Ratliff said. “That game experience they all got last year will be big for those guys. They can’t use that excuse that they haven’t played anymore. We are a senior led team.”
Back to lead Phelps again this season is top scorer from a season ago in senior guard Mason Prater. The sharp-shooter averaged 14.3 points a game as a junior and drilled a team high 58 three-pointers.
“Mason led us in scoring last year and can flat shoot the ball,” Ratliff said. “He’s been such a great leader so far this year too and he leads by example. It will be tough to find anyone that goes harder than that kid. He didn’t get any votes in the Top 10 Players in the Region in the Cats Pause rankings, but when he gets going, he’s as good as anybody.”
Also back are senior guards Dawson McCoy, Hayden Mounts, and Corey Turnmire who all three saw plenty of time a season ago for the Hornets. McCoy averaged 7.2 points and drilled 22 threes last year while Mounts chipped in 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Turnmire will be relied upon to do the dirty stuff this season.
“Dawson is a guy that can score it at all three levels,” Ratliff said. “He’s really changed his body and looks like a different kid. Corey Turnmire is a kid that plays so hard and doesn’t even care if he even shoots it. He’s a guy that dives on the floor and takes charges. And then Hayden Mounts is as good an athlete as you can find, he can get to the basket anytime he wants to.”
Also back is lanky junior Mikey Flemings (5 ppg) who started in every game as a sophomore and the The Hornets also received a transfer in wing player Tyler Mitchem.
“Mikey is back as another full-time starter, he’s another guy that can shoot the ball and really get going at times,” Ratliff said. “Tyler Mitchem transferred over from Mingo Central and is going to be big for us. He just plays super hard and is so athletic.”
Freshman Gavin Hamilton came up from the middle school ranks this season and is going to be relied upon to provide some good minutes this year for Phelps.
The Hornets will play a challenging schedule this season which will feature games in the Ky-VA Classic at Wise, the Hatfield and McCoy Shootout in Williamson, the Hyden Citizen Bank Classic at Leslie County, and a game in the Scott Blank Classic at Buckhorn.
“I did not schedule lightly,” Ratliff said. “Everyone thinks you should schedule you a bunch of wins but I didn’t do that. We want to be tested and play games that are going to make us better so we can compete in the District.”
2022-23 Phelps Boys Basketball Schedule
Nov 29, 22 Letcher County Central away 7:30 PM
Dec 1, 22 Betsy Layne home 7:30 PM
Dec 2, 22 Shelby Valley away 7:30 PM
Dec 5, 22 Twin Valley (Pilgrims Knob), VA home 8:00 PM
Dec 9, 22 Hurley, VA away 8:00 PM
Dec 10, 22 Central (Norton), VA at Wise, Va. 5:00 PM KY-VA Border Battle
Dec 13, 22 East Ridge away 7:30 PM
Dec 15, 22 Hurley, VA home 8:00 PM
Dec 17, 22 Tolsia (Fort Gay), WV home 7:30 PM
Dec 19, 22 Lawrence County home 3:00 PM
Dec 22, 22 Twin Valley (Pilgrims Knob), VA away 8:00 PM
Dec 23, 22 Leslie County away 8:00 PM Hyden Citizens Bank Classic
Dec 28, 22 Jenkins away Cavalier Christmas Classic
Dec 29, 22 TBA at Jenkins, Ky. 5:00 PM Jenkins Christmas Classic
Dec 30, 22 TBA at Jenkins, Ky. 5:00 PM Jenkins Christmas Classic
Jan 3, 23 Shelby Valley home 7:30 PM
Jan 6, 23 Prestonsburg home 7:30 PM
Jan 9, 23 Pikeville at Appalachian Wireless Arena 7:30 PM 15th Region All “A” Classic
Jan 13, 23 Pike County Central home 7:30 PM
Jan 17, 23 Prestonsburg away 7:30 PM
Jan 20, 23 Buckhorn home 8:00 PM
Jan 23, 23 Belfry home 7:30 PM
Jan 27, 23 East Ridge home 7:30 PM
Jan 30, 23 Letcher County Central home 7:30 PM
Feb 3, 23 TBA at Williamson Fieldhouse 5:00 PM Hatfield-McCoy Shootout
Feb 4, 23 Buckhorn away 6:30 PM Scott Blank Classic
Feb 6, 23 Pike County Central away 7:30 PM
Feb 9, 23 Belfry away 7:30 PM
Feb 11, 23 Martin County home 7:30 PM
Feb 17, 23 Jenkins home 7:30 PM
2023-23 Phelps Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name Class
11 Mikey Flemings Jr.
25 Gavin Hamilton Fr.
34 Melvin McCoy G Sr.
00 Corey Turnmire Sr.
14 Hayden Mounts Sr.
21 Mason Prater G Sr.
3 Logan Wolford G Fr.
13 Ethan Wolford F Fr.
Tyler Mitchem Jr.
Michael Victorian C Fr.
Owen Sullivan So.
Noah Staggs Fr.
Teddy Dotson Jr.
Blake Goff Jr.
Cameron Hurley Fr.
