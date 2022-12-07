Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets return a lot of experience on the hardwood this season as they have five of their top seven players back from a season ago. Second year head coach Brandon Ratliff has also had a full off-season at the helm and his squad is working to turn some heads in 2022-23.

“We’ve had three of four guys living in that weight room since August and you can tell a big difference in those guys this year,” coach Ratliff said. “We had a scrimmage in against Johnson Central and those guys really got out there and got after it and could see that hard work paying off.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

