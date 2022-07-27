Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220727-lcj-game.JPG
Buy Now
Picasa

Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports communities of Boone and Lincoln Counties.

Earlier this month, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved the financing of a turf football field and bleachers for Lincoln County High School.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

Recommended for you