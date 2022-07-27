Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports communities of Boone and Lincoln Counties.
Earlier this month, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved the financing of a turf football field and bleachers for Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln Journal reporter Roger Adkins reported on the project.
They approved financing of $5,085,000 from Poca Valley Bank and Union Bank at an interest rate of 3.5%.
Part of that money will go to Duval PK-8.
For that project, $2 million will facilitate heating, cooling and ventilation equipment for the new Duval PK-8 school, with $2 million for turf and bleachers at the high school. This will represent the first phase of a larger project that will include a track and athletic building.
The school system will look to its partners in the community for funding assistance as progress continues and will need the support of the community.
If you take a look around, I think that Scott High School officials will tell you that their 12-year old turf field that also serves as a soccer field has held up well and is certainly a blessing during the rainy fall season’s of southern West Virginia.
I certainly don’t mind the rubber pellets I bring home on my shoes during those rainy games.
Lincoln County High School track coach Bob Watts asked the board to focus on a running track because it will benefit all the school’s athletic programs. Good for Coach Watts for advocating for his kids.
That initiative for the track has yet to be confirmed but school officials certainly understand the need.
Officials are looking for private donations to ease the financial burden of such a project. In years past, area coal companies were the source for projects like the quality Little League field in Madison.
Today, that option isn’t there in the way that it once was.
I look for local businesses and community members to work this out and get this project done. Athletics and the arts are such hubs for healthy teenage development, and I understand the importance of both as a musician and a former student athlete.
Some years ago, I served as the sports editor for the Jackson Herald in Ripley and Ravenswood High School was rolling out a new bleacher project.
The excitement and pride that it generated come football season was undeniable. Attendance was up that season, and everyone wanted to try out the new seats. A new turf field will generate funds at both the gate and in concession stands.
Parents will come to games even if it’s played in a mud hole but if you want to get the community out in droves, good facilities will get the casual sports fan off of the couch.
In the end, I just see no downside to these types of projects. They represent solid investments in the community and the kids. Job well done, Lincoln County BOE for having the vision for these types of things.
As usual, I’ll leave you with a favorite sports related quote.
“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”
— John Wooden.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
