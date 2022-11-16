Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Several Lincoln County athletes were honored with selections to the recently announced All-Southern Soccer Team.

Headlining the local standouts on the postseason squad was Lady Panther star midfielder Shannon Pellegrini who was named the Player of the Year on the All-Southern Girls Team.

