HAMLIN — Several Lincoln County athletes were honored with selections to the recently announced All-Southern Soccer Team.
Headlining the local standouts on the postseason squad was Lady Panther star midfielder Shannon Pellegrini who was named the Player of the Year on the All-Southern Girls Team.
Pellegrini was Lincoln County’s leading scorer during a 2022 season that saw them play .500 ball as they finished with an 8-8-3 record.
Pellegrini was joined on the first team by teammate Jenna Gue as the senior forward was the second-leading scorer on the team in 2022 and was a multi-year starter. Also joining the pair on the First Team was senior defender Navaeh Wood.
Lady Panther senior goalkeeper Emma Harless was named the goalie on the Second Team while LC assistant coach Sean O’Donoghue was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
On the boys’ side, Panther senior Blake Albright was named to the First Team as the speedster was the team’s leading goal scorer by a wide margin this season.
Albright was joined by senior Connor Ross on the first team while Senior Riley Cadd was the only other selection from Lincoln County as he landed on the Second Team.
On the All-Southern Middle School squad Guyan Valley was the lone squad to land players in the First Team as Kam Porter and Gavin Moon each earned selections.
Emma Black and Calleigh Verdoni from Hamlin each garnered Second Team honors as did Duval’s Miranda Owens. Chesney Little and Nate Linville were also chosen as alternates.
The All-Southern Soccer Team is picked annually by local referee Greg Dillon and Duane Estep along with input from area soccer coaches.
The selection process was based off of quality of play and overall sportsmanship and the team covers Lincoln, Boone, Logan, and Mingo counties.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.