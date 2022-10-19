POCA — The LCHS Lady Panthers traveled to Poca on Tuesday, October 11, knowing that they were taking on a classy outfit and facing a massive challenge.
After two hours under the lights, the Lincoln girls departed, the power plant smoke stacks in the rear view mirror, the Dots’ senior night celebrations spoiled, and a massive 0-0 tie in the bag.
Head Coach Dallas Plumley and his staff had done their homework before traveling along Interstate 64.
The Dots’ record goal scorer would require not just careful watching but man-marking for the full 80 minutes. Sophomore Shannon Pellegrini was up to the task, with coaches estimating that she covered 7 or 8 miles in shutting down the talented Number 4 for the hosts.
During the first half, a tackle inside the box saw the officials award a penalty kick to the Dots. Senior goalkeeper Emma Harless was ready and waiting, making a terrific save to her left, sending the Panther bench and fans into rapturous celebrations.
That save appeared to be the catalyst, the spark that lit the fire — the Lady Panthers knew something special was afoot and that they might be able to leave banks of the Kanawha River with an unexpected tie at worst.
On the evening, Harless ended up with 15 total saves.
In a very well officiated game, the Panthers rode their luck. The Dots hit the upright twice.
The referee and his assistants allowed the game to flow, with hefty challenges and 50:50 balls leading to shouts of “nothing there” from the English native man in the middle.
Pellegrini was unyielding in her tracking of the Dots talisman scorer, closing down attacks.
Whenever space opened up briefly for the hosts, it wasn’t just Pellegrini, but experienced defenders like Abby Burton and Hailey Neace who combined to firmly close the door shut. Neace had a terrific evening in defense, with impeccable kickouts invariably reaching her white shirted teammates.
Around the middle of the field, the Panthers all contributed, Hayden Moore and Bella Cadd giving everything along with Jodi Porter and Josie Huffman. Up front, Jenna Gue, Anna Dial, Kenzie Spence, and Zara O’Donoghue made the most of whatever scraps came their way, this being a night for the defenders. Faith Greene and Mattie Beckett were their usual reliable selves in their respective cornerback positions.
When the final whistle blew, the Lady Panthers and their loyal traveling delegation of fans celebrated wildly, knowing the magnitude of what they had achieved.
The result restored the Panthers’ winning season record to 7-7-3.