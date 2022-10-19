Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Shannon Pellegrini.png

Shannon Pellegrini was unyielding in her tracking of the Dots talisman scorer, closing down attacks.

 Submitted photo

POCA — The LCHS Lady Panthers traveled to Poca on Tuesday, October 11, knowing that they were taking on a classy outfit and facing a massive challenge.

After two hours under the lights, the Lincoln girls departed, the power plant smoke stacks in the rear view mirror, the Dots’ senior night celebrations spoiled, and a massive 0-0 tie in the bag.

