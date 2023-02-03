ParMar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 games Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the biggest high school basketball events of the season is ready to tip off on Monday, Feb. 6, with three full days of great matchups taking place at West Virginia State University.You can watch every game live on the Gazette-Mail website, Facebook page, or through the HD Media app on your smartphone or TV.Here's the complete schedule: Monday, Feb. 6:10:00 am- Ravenswood vs. Tug Valley (Girls)11:30 am- Ravenswood vs. Wyoming East (Boys)1:00 pm- Robert C. Byrd vs. Scott (Boys)2:30 pm- Cameron vs. Buffalo (Boys)4:30 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Boys)6:00 pm- Logan vs. Fairmont Sr. (Boys)7:30 pm- South Charleston vs. Jefferson (Boys)9:00 pm- Van vs. Teays Valley Christian (Boys)Tuesday, Feb. 7:8:30 am- Doddridge County vs. Wirt County (Girls)10:00 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Girls)11:30 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Boys)1:00 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Girls)4:30 pm- Jefferson vs. George Washington (Boys)6:00 pm- Chapmanville vs. Bluefield (Boys)7:30 pm- Charleston Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Boys)9:00 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Girls)Wednesday, Feb. 8:8:30 am- Williamstown vs. Charleston Catholic (Girls)10:00 am- Williamstown vs. Greenbrier West (Boys)11:30 am- Pt. Pleasant vs. Philip Barbour (Boys)1:00 pm- Webster County vs. Tug Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Mingo Central vs. Gilmer County (Girls)4:30 pm- George Washington vs. Nicholas County (Girls)6:00 pm- Woodrow Wilson vs. Bridgeport (Boys)7:30 pm- Capital vs. Cabell Midland (Boys)9:00 pm- Sissonville vs. Roane County (Boys) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News ParMar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 games Bill would empower WV school systems to combat food insecurity, mandate local data collection WV Senate passes bill to change vehicle inspections to every two years CHURCH LISTINGS The Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops in Barboursville Justice signs DNR power expansion bills into law that Senate had passed before releasing bill text WV Senate committee sets aside coal industry reservations to advance bill that would designate natural gas power sites LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.