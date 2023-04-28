HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball team picked up a win in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night as they picked up a walk-off win against South Charleston by a final score of 7-6.
With the score knotted up at six in the bottom of the seventh inning Brady Eplin reached on an error and then Hunter Chaffin drew a two-out walk to put the winning run in scoring position.
Freshman Grady Adkins was due up next and came up with a clutch single into center and Eplin was able to come around to score the game winning run.
Freshman Bralin Peters picked up the win in relief for the Panthers as he fired 1.1 hitless innings with two strikeouts and only one walk. Brayden Starcher started the game and got a no-decision as he went 5.2 innings allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
The Black Eagles jumped out to an early lead as they plated three runs in the top of the first inning.
The Panthers responded with three runs of their own to tie the game up in the second inning as Eplin and Chaffin each had RBI singles and Peters came in to score on an error.
South Charleston added single runs in the top of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-3 lead but Lincoln County responded once again with two runs in the fifth to tie the score.
Freshman Graysen Ellis and Talan Linville each provided RBI singles in the inning to bring in runs.
South Charleston re-took the lead at 6-5 with a run in the top of the sixth but Lincoln County immediately responded to tie it up as Starcher delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
The Panthers had 12 hits on the day as Adkins led the way with three singles and the game winning RBI. Starcher had two hits including the double and knocked in a run, Isaac Byrd singled twice while Ellis, Linville, Eplin, and Chaffin each had the RBI singles.
Peters also singled to round out the offense for the Panthers.
Heading into the final week of the regular season Lincoln County has a season record of 3-18.
Score by Innings
SCHS: 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 - 6 6 2
LCHS: 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 - 7 12 4
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.