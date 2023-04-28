Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County baseball team picked up a win in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night as they picked up a walk-off win against South Charleston by a final score of 7-6. 

With the score knotted up at six in the bottom of the seventh inning Brady Eplin reached on an error and then Hunter Chaffin drew a two-out walk to put the winning run in scoring position. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

