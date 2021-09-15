OAK HILL — The Lincoln County Panthers will be looking to win their third straight game for the first time since 2018 and only the second time in school history this Friday night as they are scheduled to play on the road at Oak Hill.
Head coach Bradley Likens and his Panthers are eyeing their first ever playoff berth in school history and have bounced back the past two weeks after a 35-0 defeat to Princeton in week one.
LCHS rebounded on the road in week two and beat Roane County 30-28 despite being shorthanded with multiple starters sitting out of the game and then returned home to blow out Ripley 50-21 this past Friday night.
The Red Devils, who just like Lincoln County jumped back up to Class AAA prior to the 2020 season, are coming into this week four contest with a 1-2 record.
Head coach Dave Moneypenny’s squad is coming off of a 55-30 defeat to Princeton a week ago, which is the only common opponent that LC has played coming into this contest.
Oak Hill’s lone win came against Westside in week two, a 54-6 triumph. They lost a close game to Nicholas County in week one by a final of 27-25.
The Lincoln County defense will have to bring their heavy run stopping defense to slow down the Red Devils who have relied upon their ground game in the early going.
Running back Leonard Farrow has had his way with opposing defenses in the first three games running for 488 yards on 36 carries to go with nine touchdowns.
Farrow, who is averaging over 13 yards every time he touches the ball, ran for 133 yards and two scores in the loss a week ago providing the lone bright spot for his team before they scored two garbage time touchdowns to make the final score respectable.
Omar Lewis has also ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns for the Devils in three games.
The Oak Hill passing game has been nonexistent in the early season.
In the first two games Alex Colaiseno completed only 1-3 passes for 15 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. A week ago senior Jacob Ward stepped under center and didn’t fare any better, completing 1-4 attempts for only six yards.
Oak Hill is 2-0 all-time against Lincoln County winning the first ever meeting 72-42 back in 2012 and by a final of 33-19 back in 2019.
The Panthers are looking to improve to 3-1 to start the year which will match 2018 for their best start to a season in school history. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at John P. Duda Stadium.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.