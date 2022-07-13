HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers battled the heat during the month of June as they prepared themselves for the upcoming football season which officially begins on Aug. 1.
The Panthers narrowly missed the Class AAA postseason a year ago as they finished with a 4-6 record. If they had won their final contest against Greenbrier East they would have made the field of 16 for the first time in school history, instead they lost to the Spartans and then said goodbye to a strong senior class of 15 players including all-staters Nolan Shimp and Isaiah Smith.
Third year coach Bradley Likens was pleased with the effort he saw from his team during the three-week practice period in June as they had several players stepping into new roles on the team.
"We averaged about 40 kids every practice which is about normal for us since I've been here as head coach," coach Likens said. "We've been playing guys in a lot of positions that they haven't played before or that they don't have a lot of experience playing with the 1's. So it's just been a lot of repetition learning the offense and the defense and just trying to figure out where everybody needs to be. I think we've figured a lot of that out to give us a jump start on August."
Aside from losing Shimp and Smith, both of who were named to the North South All-Star Game, the Panthers also lost the services of starting quarterback Gabe Bates.
"Blake (Adkins) has been getting a lot of reps at QB with the 1's this summer and then Lucas Johaim is another guy we're looking at there," Likens said. "He's a sophomore and also plays tight end. So if Blake wins the QB spot then Lucas will still be on the field for us somewhere. He's too good of an athlete not to be on the field."
Likens said that the Panthers competed in a 7v7 at Clay County and will use a flex-day in July to travel back to Clay for another 7v7. He said they were also supposed to play in a 7v7 at Hurricane but that event was cancelled because of the heat index.
Likens also said that they tried to mix in some fun days for the kids to reward their hard work during the summer.
High school football practice in West Virginia officially kicks off on Aug. 1 and Lincoln County will play their first game on Friday, Aug. 26 at Princeton.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.