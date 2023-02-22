HAMLIN — Lincoln County struggled in a home loss to regional foe Nitro this past Wednesday night as the Wildcats left the Panther Pavilion with a 74-28 win.
Nitro wasted no time jumping out to a big lead over the shorthanded Panthers as they led 19-5 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 40-14 at halftime.
A 24-point third quarter blew the game open to a 64-19 margin heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior Willis Graham, who had missed the game prior due to an illness, led the Panther with nine points on the night to go along with three steals.
Will Shepherd, Austin Adkins, and Wyatt Edwards were next on the scoresheet with four points each while Drew Banks and Aydin Shaffer each tossed in two points.
Shaffer was back after a two-game hiatus due to a hand injury, but coach Rodney Plumley was without leading scorer Sawyer Tomblin and key reserve Dakota Wood due to injuries.
Derick Woodrum paced all scorers with 22 points for Nitro while Ashton Crouch followed with 11 and Rashawn Robbins scored 10.
Lincoln County fell to 7-12 with the loss and were set to be back in action on Saturday in a special game against another regional foe in Point Pleasant,
The Panthers and the Knights traveled to Knightstown, Indiana to play a game in the iconic Hoosier Gym, which was made famous as being the home court for the Hickory Huskers in the movie titled Hoosiers featuring Gene Hackman.
Scores an stats from that contest were not available by press time.
Score by Quarters
NHS: 19 21 24 10 — 74
LCHS: 5 9 5 9 — 28
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.