LC Bench.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley talks with his team during a timeout of a recent game against Mingo Central.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

HAMLIN — Lincoln County struggled in a home loss to regional foe Nitro this past Wednesday night as the Wildcats left the Panther Pavilion with a 74-28 win.

Nitro wasted no time jumping out to a big lead over the shorthanded Panthers as they led 19-5 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 40-14 at halftime.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

