NEWTOWN — Mingo Central overcame a 17-point deficit to come all the way back and defeat Lincoln County by a final score of 57-52 on Friday night atop Miner Mountain in what was the season opening game for both squads.

“We got a lot of new members on this team, and we finally learned how to play together a little bit there in that second half,” Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the game. “It was a team effort and I thought everybody contributed for us to get this win.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

