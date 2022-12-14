Lincoln County’s Sawyer Tomblin drains a 40-footer during the Panthers’ season-opening game at Mingo Central on Friday, Dec. 9. Tomblin’s long-range shot unfortunately didn’t count as the officials said it came after the buzzer.
NEWTOWN — Mingo Central overcame a 17-point deficit to come all the way back and defeat Lincoln County by a final score of 57-52 on Friday night atop Miner Mountain in what was the season opening game for both squads.
“We got a lot of new members on this team, and we finally learned how to play together a little bit there in that second half,” Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the game. “It was a team effort and I thought everybody contributed for us to get this win.”
Visiting Lincoln County came out on fire to start out the season despite the fact that they were playing without leading scorer Cam Blevins as they drained six three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-10 lead.
Coach Rodney Plumley’s squad cooled off a bit in the second quarter but still connected on a trio of trifectas as Austin Adkins drilled a long ball to give the Panthers their largest lead of the night at 31-14.
The Miners ended the quarter on a 5-0 spurt however as Matt Hatfield hit a trey and Chris Ross hit a floater in the lane to cut the LC lead to 31-19 at the half.
Panther senior Sawyer Tomblin kept the hot hand for Lincoln County coming out of the break as he hit a trio of three-pointers to keep the lead at double-digits.
Mingo Central wouldn’t quit clawing back however as they closed out the quarter with treys from Ethan Thomason and Hatfield and a bucket from Jake Cline to cut the LC lead to 47-41 going into the fourth.
The Panthers lost their shooting touch in the final eight minutes of action as they went ice cold from the floor and did not score a point until there were less than a minute left in the game.
“We’ve got to play good defense in order for us to be in games,” Elkins said. “We gave up 20 points in the first quarter, at that rate the score was going to be in the 80s and we can’t win that type of game. We really talked about our defensive scheme at halftime, and I thought it showed in the second half.”
The Miners capitalized on the cold spurt as they went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter and took their largest lead of the night at 53-47 after a bucket by Jake Cline with a minute to play.
Austin Adkins hit a three-pointer to snap the scoring drought for the Panthers and cut the Mingo lead to 53-50 but Miner point guard Matt Hatfield sank his free-throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Thomason led all scorers on the night as he finished with 19 points, including three treys, while Hatfield was right behind him with 18 points and four made trifectas.
Malaki Sheppard and Cline each were next with six points apiece, Chris Ross added four, while Kendan Trent and Khoner Bradford each scored two off the bench.
“It was a total team effort,” Elkins said. “Matt Hatfield hit some big threes, Ethan (Thomason) hit some big shots, and then Jake Cline hit a couple of nice layups late...Really everybody contributed, it was a good team win for us.”
Tomblin led Lincoln County with 16 points on the night, 11 in the third quarter, while Will Shepherd added 14 points with four made three-pointers and Adkins finished with 13.
Aydin Shaffer added six points and Dakota Wood scored three off the bench to round out the scoring for Lincoln County. The Panthers connected on 14 three-pointers while only making four two-pointers for the entire game.
Mingo Central improved to 1-0 with the win and was back in action at Tolsia on Saturday while the Panthers fell to 0-1 and was scheduled to play at Ripley on Tuesday, Dec. 13. LC is set to close out the week at Buffalo on Friday.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (0-1): 20 11 16 5 — 52
MCHS (1-0): 10 9 22 16 — 57
Scoring
LC: S. Tomblin 16, W. Shepherd 14, A. Adkins 13, A. Shaffer 6, D. Wood 3, W. Graham 0, W. Edwards 0.
MC: E. Thomason 19, M. Hatfield 18, M. Sheppard 6, J. Cline 6, C. Ross 4, K. Trent 2, K. Bradford 2.
